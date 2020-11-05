Stocks climb and rouble slips as Biden inches towards presidency

* MSCI EM stocks index at highest since May 2018
* Hungarian forint leads gains across CEE FX
* China's yuan at 28-month high
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble suffered on Thursday while
China's yuan and emerging market stocks scaled multi-year highs
as Joe Biden moved closer to victory in a tight U.S. election
race.
Democrats are unlikely to win the Senate, however, and
markets were trying to assess the implications of a potential
U.S. policy gridlock.
Developing markets that might suffer from a Biden win nursed
some losses. Russia's rouble slipped as much as 1.5%
before paring back some losses to trade 0.2% lower against a
softer dollar, with a fall in oil prices adding to the
pressure.
"A potential Biden victory will prevent the rouble from
benefiting from overall market sentiment," said Piotr Matys,
emerging markets FX strategist at Rabobank. "This risk of the
U.S. imposing sanctions on Russia will continue to weigh."
However, Russia's rouble firmed on the Moscow Exchange
which was closed for a public holiday on
Wednesday.
Many other developing currencies enjoyed healthy gains.
Mexico's peso - a weather vane for U.S. trade relations -
strengthened more than 1%. China's yuan hit a 28-month
high as the growing prospects of a Biden presidency raised hopes
of a less tense U.S.-China trade relationship.
"Trump looks more hawkish on China and if he got another
four years, his tough anti-China activities will intensify," Hao
Zhou, senior economist at Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"While Biden is also likely to take a hard approach on
China, the new administration might need some time to frame the
new policy, which might give China some room to breathe."
South Africa's rand rose 0.3% against the dollar
while Hungary's forint led gains across central
European currencies with a 0.7% jump against the euro.
Many emerging market hard-currency bonds joined the rally.
Mexico's longer-dated sovereign dollar bonds jumped
more than 5 cents in the dollar to multi-month highs, with bonds
in other developing economies adding to Wednesday's gains.
The Czech crown edged up against the euro ahead of
a central bank meeting later in the day, where interest rates
are likely to remain unchanged.
Emerging market stocks raced to their highest
level since May 2018, with bourses in China, Russia
and South Africa rising between 1% and
3%. The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks was set for its
best day since July.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Karin
Strohecker and David Clarke)