Stocks climb, dollar falls after U.S. inflation data

(Updates with European market close, Fed comments)
*
World stocks rise
*
U.S. consumer prices fall, labor data solid
*
U.S. dollar, yields dip
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks
climbed on Thursday while longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields and
the dollar fell after a reading of consumer prices added to
expectations the Federal Reserve may have leeway to scale back
the size of its interest rate hikes.
U.S consumer prices fell for the first time in more than
2-1/2 years in December amid declining prices for gasoline and
other goods, suggesting inflation was on a sustained downward
trend.
Still, a separate reading on the labor market showed weekly
initial jobless claims came in at 205,000, below expectations of
215,000. Many market participants are looking for signs of
weakness in the labor market as a key sign of slowing inflation.
On Wall Street, equities were choppy after the data, with
the S&P 500 falling as much as 0.8% before rebounding.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.21 points,
or 0.79%, to 34,240.22, the S&P 500 gained 22.82 points,
or 0.57%, to 3,992.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added
76.93 points, or 0.7%, to 11,008.60.
"The report confirms that inflation is in a downward trend
and that it has reversed. In other words, it has peaked, and
seems to be in a downward trend. That's a positive going
forward," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan
Capital Securities in New York.
"If this continues, we can expect a less aggressive Fed
which is good news."
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.63%,
closing at its highest level since April 29, and MSCI's gauge of
stocks across the globe gained 0.93% and was on
track for a fifth straight session of gains, its longest streak
since August.
Expectations for a 50 basis point rate hike at the next
Federal Reserve meeting fell to 5.8% according to CME's FedWatch
Tool, down from 23.3% the day prior. The market is pricing in a
94.2% chance of a 25 basis point hike, up from 76.7% on
Wednesday.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year notes were down 11.2
basis points to 3.444%, from 3.556% late on Wednesday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the inflation
data was a step in the right direction and the U.S. economy was
primed for disinflation this year, but the road back to the
central bank's 2% target would be bumpy. Richmond Federal
Reserve president Tom Barkin echoed the sentiment about the data
and said it allowed the Fed to "steer more deliberately".
The dollar index hit its lowest level since early June
before paring losses, and was last down 0.824%, with the
euro up 0.83% to $1.0844.
The Japanese yen strengthened 2.44% versus the greenback at
129.32 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2213, up 0.58% on the day.
Crude prices rose in the wake of the data, getting an
additional boost from optimism over China's emergence from its
COVID-19 restrictions creating additional demand.
U.S. crude recently rose 1.47% to $78.55 per barrel
and Brent was at $84.12, up 1.75% on the day.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, additional reporting by Karen
Brettell and Johann M Cherian
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alex Richardson)