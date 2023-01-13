Stocks climb for sixth straight session, yen rises on BOJ speculation

*
Yen climbs on BOJ speculation
U.S. banks off session lows following earnings
World stocks at one-month high on inflation optimism
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks
rose on Friday for a sixth straight session as investors
assessed the start of U.S. earnings season and the path of
inflation, while the yen jumped to a seven-month high on
speculation the Bank of Japan may alter its loose monetary
policy.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks showed modest gains, recovering
from earlier declines in the wake of earnings reports from
several large banks such as JPMorgan Chase, up 2.37%,
Wells Fargo, which rose 1.97%, Bank of America
up 2.25% and Citigroup, which climbed 1.64%.
Major U.S. indexes had pared initial losses as the bank
stocks moved off their early lows, with the S&P 500 banks index
up 1.33% after dropping as much as 2.93%.
Helping to alleviate the initial selling pressure was data
showing U.S. consumers see inflation easing over the next 12
months, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers. That came on the heels of the consumer price index
reading on Thursday which showed consumer prices fell slightly
in December.
"There were no disastrous (bank) reports," said Art Hogan,
chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth in New York.
"Combine that with the fact the University of Michigan
consumer sentiment is stronger than expected, that paints the
picture of an economy that may be slowing, but certainly not
crashing."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.72 points,
or 0.14%, to 34,236.69, the S&P 500 gained 4.08 points,
or 0.10%, to 3,987.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added
35.23 points, or 0.32%, to 11,036.34.
Quarterly earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to
decline 2.2% from the year-ago period, per Refinitiv data,
compared with an expected decline of 1.6% at the start of the
year.
The dollar index rose 0.01%, with the euro
down 0.15% toat $1.083.
European shares advanced, with the STOXX 600 index closing
at its highest level since late April, buoyed in part by
better-than-expected UK economic data, while healthcare and bank
stocks rose.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.52% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.46%. The MSCI index hit a one-month high of 637.18 and was on
track for its longest daily streak of gains in slightly more
than two years.
The Japanese yen strengthened 1.12% versus the greenback at
127.84 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.222, up 0.16% on the day after the UK GDP data.
The greenback weakened to its lowest level against the yen
since late May on speculation the Bank of Japan may revise or
possibly even abandon its yield curve control policy as early as
next week, which also pushed 10-year government bond yields
briefly above the central bank's 0.5% ceiling.
The BOJ subsequently stepped in to announce two separate
rounds of emergency buying to pull the yield back down.
A newspaper report flagging the possibility of more
flexibility has increased expectations of a coming shift out of
extemely loose policy that seeks to keep yields near zero. The
BOJ said it will conduct additional outright bond purchases on
Monday, a move that should keep yields in check.
The BOJ will likely raise its inflation forecasts next week
and debate whether further steps are needed, sources familiar
with the bank's thinking told Reuters.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes were up 5.1 basis
points at 3.498%, from 3.447% late on Thursday.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York
Additional reporting by Shubham Batra, Ankika Biswas and Amruta
Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Evans, Matthew Lewis
and Cynthia Osterman)