Stocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce

05/20/2021 | 11:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stock indexes around the globe were mostly higher on Thursday, with Wall Street led by gains in technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weaker-than-expected U.S. business activity reading.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 31.5 from 50.2 in April, its highest pace in nearly half a century. The reading was shy of economists' expectations of 43.0, a Reuters poll found.

Cryptocurrencies bounced back from their recent sharp drop. Bitcoin was most recently up 13.4% at $41,812 after plummeting to 54% below its record high hit just over a month ago after some of its prominent backers reiterated their support for the digital currency.

Smaller rival Ether gained 19.5% to $2,911. On Wednesday, it fell 22.8%, its biggest daily fall since March 2020.

Investors also are still digesting minutes from Fed's meeting last month, which showed a number of officials thought that if the recovery holds up, it might be appropriate to "begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases."

The S&P 500 technology index was up 1.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.59 points, or 0.65%, to 34,116.63, the S&P 500 gained 39.94 points, or 0.97%, to 4,155.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 209.50 points, or 1.58%, to 13,509.24.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.23% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.87%.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 4.3 basis points to 1.640% and the breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR slid to 2.608%.

Market expectations of a further rise in inflation would need evidence of the economy moving past full employment very, very rapidly, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

"We've probably already reached the peak level of economic activity, and that probably happened in March and April," Ricchiuto added.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar lost ground with weakening Treasury yields.

The dollar index fell 0.36%, with the euro up 0.3% to $1.2208.

The bounces in cryptocurrencies came after crypto backers such as Ark Invest's Cathie Wood and Tesla's Elon Musk indicated their support on Wednesday.

Concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world had caused this week's big selloff.

Outages at several major trading platforms during the maelstrom, which also set ether tumbling nearly 50%, did little to inspire confidence.

SPACs - special purpose vehicles set up and listed to buy up other firms - enjoyed huge growth last year, as did the ARK innovation fund that focuses on tech companies.

Oil prices slipped, with Brent crude down 0.7% at $66.21 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate U.S. oil down 0.6% at $62.97.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.30% to $1,875.70 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London, Herbert Lash and Stephen Culp in New York; Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Peter Graff, William Maclean and Will Dunham)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.28% 84.581 Delayed Quote.6.95%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.67% 0.7775 Delayed Quote.1.03%
BITCOIN - EURO 11.10% 34139.61 Real-time Quote.30.32%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 11.28% 41553.16 Real-time Quote.29.63%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.03% 154.162 Delayed Quote.9.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.44% 1.41733 Delayed Quote.3.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.16% 90.171 Delayed Quote.11.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.56% 0.82883 Delayed Quote.5.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.37% 1.2218 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
HANG SENG -0.48% 28434.6 Real-time Quote.4.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.16% 1.490402 Delayed Quote.5.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.013692 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.24% 0.8255 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.21% 78.4 Delayed Quote.6.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.62% 0.7205 Delayed Quote.0.54%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.69% 345.1714 Delayed Quote.33.55%
TESLA, INC. 2.87% 579.155 Delayed Quote.-20.15%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.41% 108.77 Delayed Quote.5.86%
WTI -0.41% 62.96 Delayed Quote.35.22%
