Stocks close higher as worries ease around Fed

The Dow and S&P 500 closed up one and a quarter percent, while the Nasdaq finished up one and a third.

But ICAP's chief investment officer Jay Hatfield said investors might want to curb their enthusiasm.

"I think that it is a big positive for the market, but we are in a seasonally bad time because we're not in earnings season. So, we think, and also, of course, you can't ignore the Ukraine war and some negative developments there. Although there could be a peace agreement as well. So, we think the market is still somewhat range-bound, probably creates support at 4150 on the S&P with resistance starting kind of where we are now to 4500 on the S&P."

Investors were also reassured that Russia may, at least for now, have averted what would have been its first default in a century after creditors received payments in dollars, according to two market sources.

The energy sector was the biggest percentage gainer among the S&P's major industry sectors, as oil prices climbed on supply concerns after several days of losses.

And U.S.-listed shares of Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com pulled back a day after a huge rally on Beijing's move to support markets.