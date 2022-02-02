Log in
News: Latest News
Stocks close higher before Meta meltdown

02/02/2022 | 05:52pm EST
All three Wall Street indexes closed higher on Wednesday, a fourth straight session of gains, after a turbulent start to the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than half a percent, while the S&P 500 gained close to a full percent, and the Nasdaq gained exactly half a percent.

The gains were aided by upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet, whose stock finished up more than 7 percent on Wednesday, pushing the search giant closer to a $2 trillion market valuation.

Jim Bruderman, vice chairman of 1879 Advisors, says the collective earnings season and upside surprises should reassure investors.

"The important thing about earnings and, you know, certainly this quarter, but really looking out to three quarters in advance, is that forecast earnings expected, future earnings across the S&P are at record highs right now, and that kind of earnings momentum and earnings growth, I think, provides a strong downside protection as we look forward in terms of what's going on in the markets and what Fed tightening means to everything we're looking at today."

Taking the air out of Big Tech's tires, though, was a forecast from Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, which posted results after the bell. The company said it was expecting current-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations. Shares fell over 20% in after-hours trading.

Strong earnings and a positive forecast reported by Advanced Micro Devices pushed its stock up more than 5% on Wednesday.

The positive sentiment extended to other chipmakers, too, including Nvidia, Qualcomm and Micron Technology.

But PayPal plunged Wednesday after it forecast first-quarter revenue and profit well below expectations, dragging down other financial tech stocks and payments firms, including Block, Affirm Holdings and SoFi Technologies.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 5.12% 122.76 Delayed Quote.-14.69%
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. -9.77% 60.89 Delayed Quote.-39.45%
ALPHABET INC. 7.52% 2960 Delayed Quote.2.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.7119 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.356 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7881 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.63% 35629.33 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.12959 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.01337 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.25% 323 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 3.76% 84.51 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.50% 14417.547274 Real-time Quote.-8.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.18% 0.6623 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.45% 252.42 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -24.59% 132.57 Delayed Quote.-29.70%
QUALCOMM, INC. 6.25% 188.2 Delayed Quote.2.91%
S&P 500 0.94% 4589.38 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -8.36% 12.16 Delayed Quote.-23.09%
HOT NEWS