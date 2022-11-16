Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Stocks come off session lows after Biden's comments on blast in Poland

11/16/2022 | 05:37am EST
Stocks ease off two-month highs as Asia weighs

Polish zloty up, stocks slide

CEE FX rise investors look away from Poland blast - strategist

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Emerging markets stocks steered away from session lows on Wednesday after U.S. President Joe Biden's comment the missile that killed two people in Poland may not have been fired from Russia helped assuage concerns of rising geopolitical tensions.

Russian stocks slipped 0.3%, but cut some losses, while Polish stocks retreated from five-month highs, down 2.0%, breaking a seven-session winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Polish zloty was volatile. It was last up 0.6% against the euro, having fallen 1% during the session.

Russia's rouble was trading at around 60 per dollar.

"Markets got scared by the initial news in the evening yesterday. It was supposed to be a major risk off event," said Marek Drimal, lead CEEMEA strategist at Societe Generale, referring to the blast in Poland.

"But given the news that has surfaced since that it might have not been any direct attack on Poland and not directly involving Russia, markets are now focusing away from that event."

Other central European currencies firmed against the euro, with Hungary's forint jumping 0.9% to snap a three-day losing streak.

Against a weaker dollar, most currencies outside Asia gained, with the South African rand up 0.6%, while Mexico's peso stayed close to 2-1/2 year highs, up 0.2%.

Among stocks, MSCI's index of emerging market shares broke a three-day wining run and eased off two-month highs, down 0.4%, as Asian stocks fell 0.4%.

But most other bourses rose, with the Turkish benchmark up more than 2% and South African stocks 0.3% higher.

Meanwhile, Group of 20 leaders of the world's biggest economies agreed to pace their interest rate hikes carefully to avoid spill overs and warned of "increased volatility" in currency move.

In Zambia, bank meetings to reduce the country's official debt burden are unlikely to finalise until early next year, sources familiar with the process told Reuters. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS