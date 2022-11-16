Stocks come off session lows after Biden's comments on blast in Poland

*
Stocks ease off two-month highs as Asia weighs
*
Polish zloty up, stocks slide
*
CEE FX rise investors look away from Poland blast -
strategist
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Emerging markets stocks steered away
from session lows on Wednesday after U.S. President Joe Biden's
comment the missile that killed two people in Poland may not
have been fired from Russia helped assuage concerns of rising
geopolitical tensions.
Russian stocks slipped 0.3%, but cut some losses,
while Polish stocks retreated from five-month highs,
down 2.0%, breaking a seven-session winning streak.
Meanwhile, the Polish zloty was volatile. It was
last up 0.6% against the euro, having fallen 1% during the
session.
Russia's rouble was trading at around 60 per dollar.
"Markets got scared by the initial news in the evening
yesterday. It was supposed to be a major risk off event," said
Marek Drimal, lead CEEMEA strategist at Societe Generale,
referring to the blast in Poland.
"But given the news that has surfaced since that it might
have not been any direct attack on Poland and not directly
involving Russia, markets are now focusing away from that
event."
Other central European currencies firmed against the euro,
with Hungary's forint jumping 0.9% to snap a three-day
losing streak.
Against a weaker dollar, most currencies outside Asia
gained, with the South African rand up 0.6%, while
Mexico's peso stayed close to 2-1/2 year highs, up 0.2%.
Among stocks, MSCI's index of emerging market shares
broke a three-day wining run and eased off two-month
highs, down 0.4%, as Asian stocks fell 0.4%.
But most other bourses rose, with the Turkish benchmark
up more than 2% and South African stocks 0.3%
higher.
Meanwhile, Group of 20 leaders of the world's biggest
economies agreed to pace their interest rate hikes carefully to
avoid spill overs and warned of "increased volatility" in
currency move.
In Zambia, bank meetings to reduce the country's official
debt burden are unlikely to finalise until early next year,
sources familiar with the process told Reuters.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)