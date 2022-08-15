Stocks, currencies fall as China worries weigh

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most emerging market shares fell on
Monday and currencies snapped a four-day rally, as weak economic
data from China deepened worries about the world's
second-largest economy.
With factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's
zero-COVID policy and a property crisis, the economy
unexpectedly slowing in July, data showed, prompting a rate cut
by the country's central bank to stimulate demand.
The Chinese yuan dropped 0.3% against the dollar.
Chinese blue-chips slipped 0.1% and Hong Kong shares fell
0.6%, pushing a China-heavy emerging market stocks index
down 0.3%.
The broader index had ended last week up 1.4% in its fourth
straight week of gains.
"The (Chinese central bank) policy impact will depend on
whether the government is able to mitigate the uncertainty
associated with zero-COVID policy and Omicron outlook, whether
prompt actions can be taken to address the housing market
weakness, and an anticipated fiscal funding gap into 4Q," said
analysts at JPMorgan.
ING analysts note that with U.S. activity strengthening into
the third quarter, the dollar should stay supported, implying
more pain for emerging market currencies.
"We think the dollar does not start to turn lower until
1Q23."
CREDIT RATINGS BITE
Several emerging markets were closed for local holidays on
Monday, and moves in others were largely muted. Turkish stocks
edged up, while the beleaguered lira currency
fell 0.2% against the dollar.
Ratings agency Moody's on Friday lowered Turkey's sovereign
credit rating by one notch to "B3" from "B2", citing rising
balance of payment pressures and risks of further declines in
foreign-currency reserves.
S&P and Fitch, meanwhile, lowered Ukraine's foreign currency
ratings, saying they consider the war-ravaged country's debt
restructuring as distressed.
In Russia, several major Wall Street banks have begun
offering to facilitate trades in Russian debt in recent days,
according to bank documents seen by Reuters. This gives
investors a chance to dispose of assets widely seen in the West
as toxic due sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Hungary's forint slumped 0.7% against the euro
after S&P cut Hungary's credit rating outlook to negative from
stable, citing risks to European Union funding and energy
supply.
Investors this week will be looking out for economic growth
data from central and eastern European economics, with Polish
GDP seen contracting in the second quarter.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)