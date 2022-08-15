Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks, currencies fall as China worries weigh

08/15/2022 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most emerging market shares fell on Monday and currencies snapped a four-day rally, as weak economic data from China deepened worries about the world's second-largest economy.

With factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis, the economy unexpectedly slowing in July, data showed, prompting a rate cut by the country's central bank to stimulate demand.

The Chinese yuan dropped 0.3% against the dollar. Chinese blue-chips slipped 0.1% and Hong Kong shares fell 0.6%, pushing a China-heavy emerging market stocks index down 0.3%.

The broader index had ended last week up 1.4% in its fourth straight week of gains.

"The (Chinese central bank) policy impact will depend on whether the government is able to mitigate the uncertainty associated with zero-COVID policy and Omicron outlook, whether prompt actions can be taken to address the housing market weakness, and an anticipated fiscal funding gap into 4Q," said analysts at JPMorgan.

ING analysts note that with U.S. activity strengthening into the third quarter, the dollar should stay supported, implying more pain for emerging market currencies.

"We think the dollar does not start to turn lower until 1Q23."

CREDIT RATINGS BITE

Several emerging markets were closed for local holidays on Monday, and moves in others were largely muted. Turkish stocks edged up, while the beleaguered lira currency fell 0.2% against the dollar.

Ratings agency Moody's on Friday lowered Turkey's sovereign credit rating by one notch to "B3" from "B2", citing rising balance of payment pressures and risks of further declines in foreign-currency reserves.

S&P and Fitch, meanwhile, lowered Ukraine's foreign currency ratings, saying they consider the war-ravaged country's debt restructuring as distressed.

In Russia, several major Wall Street banks have begun offering to facilitate trades in Russian debt in recent days, according to bank documents seen by Reuters. This gives investors a chance to dispose of assets widely seen in the West as toxic due sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary's forint slumped 0.7% against the euro after S&P cut Hungary's credit rating outlook to negative from stable, citing risks to European Union funding and energy supply.

Investors this week will be looking out for economic growth data from central and eastern European economics, with Polish GDP seen contracting in the second quarter.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.37% 1.20799 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.64% 0.77735 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.37% 1.02148 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012567 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
MOODY'S CORPORATION 1.69% 322.97 Delayed Quote.-17.31%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.00% 0.63809 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.62% 6.77768 Delayed Quote.5.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.51% 61.185 Delayed Quote.-17.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aPrince Harry and Meghan to visit Britain next month
RE
04:59aSterling falls vs dollar as focus turns to UK data
RE
04:51aSpot gold falls 1%…
RE
04:45aThailand to draft new rules for booming auto leasing sector
RE
04:43aChina stocks slip on slowdown fears despite surprise rate cuts
RE
04:40aStocks, currencies fall as China worries weigh
RE
04:37aDollar gains on safety flows after China data, yuan eases on rate cut
RE
04:32aMalaysia ex-PM Najib asks court to admit new evidence as final 1MDB appeal begins
RE
04:28aRuto leads in Kenya vote, media tally shows, as announcement seen imminent
RE
04:27aRouble falls past 61 vs dollar as conversion of depository receipts begins
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead
2China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system
3HelloFresh delivers second record revenue quarter in 2022
4Marketmind: Fasten your seat belts
5Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints

HOT NEWS