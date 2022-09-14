Stocks dip on Fed concerns, yen strengthens on potential Japan intervention

* U.S. stocks fall for second straight day
* U.S. producer prices post second straight monthly decline
* Yen jumps as BOJ suspected of checking rates
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock
markets stumbled for a second straight day on Wednesday as a
reading on inflation did little to alter expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will stay aggressive in fighting inflation,
while the yen jumped as Japan indicated it could move to prop up
the weak currency.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe saw
its biggest one-day percentage decline in three months on
Tuesday after inflation data for August showed consumer prices
unexpectedly rose, locking in investor expectations for a rate
hike of at least 75 basis points at the Fed's policy meeting
next week and possibly even hiking by 100 basis points,
according to CME's FedWatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html.
Wednesday's inflation data was more benign, showing producer
prices (PPI) declined for a second straight month in August as
gasoline prices fell further, but was not enough for investors
to reconsider the Fed's aggressive stance.
"The PPI was a pleasant surprise but the PPI can be so
volatile, that is one of the reasons why it just wasn’t
compelling enough, it was a noisy data point just because that
is the nature of the PPI," said Brian Jacobsen, senior
investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"The Fed never really talks about producer prices, they
always talk about consumer prices and how household spending is
holding in and household income, that is why investors have kind
of dismissed it."
Stocks on Wall Street fluctuated between modest gains and
losses in choppy trade before closing higher. Union Pacific
shares were down 3.69% as U.S. Labor Secretary Marty
Walsh held talks in Washington with freight railroad and union
officials in an attempt to avoid a rail shutdown as early as
Friday. A shutdown would exacerbate supply chain issues and
potentially lead to higher inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.12 points,
or 0.1%, to 31,135.09 the S&P 500 gained 13.32 points, or
0.34%, to 3,946.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 86.10
points, or 0.74%, to 11,719.68.
European stocks closed lower for a second straight session
with rate hike concerns the primary driver. The pan-European
STOXX 600 index lost 0.86% and MSCI's Alll Country
World index shed 0.33%. The two day percentage drop for MSCI's
index was its largest in three months.
In currency markets, the yen pulled away from recent 24-year
lows versus the dollar after the Bank of Japan conducted a rate
check with banks on Wednesday in apparent preparation to step in
to tame sharp yen falls, although analysts said the
strengthening was likely to be short-lived.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.95% versus the greenback at
143.19 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.1536, up 0.39% on the day.
The dollar index fell 0.155%, with the euro up
0.07% to $0.9977.
Concerns about high inflation lingering and the Fed outlook
kept upward pressure on U.S. Treasury yields. The two-year
U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step
with interest rate expectations, was up 4 basis points at 3.797%
after touching a fresh 15-year high at 3.834%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations and a reliable recession indicator when inverted,
was at a negative 38.5 basis points.
Oil prices advanced as an international energy watchdog
expects an increase in gas-to-oil switching due to high prices
this winter, even though the outlook for demand remains subdued.
U.S. crude settled up 1.34% at $88.48 per barrel and
Brent settled at $94.10, up 1% on the day.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis,
Nick Zieminski and Diane Craft)