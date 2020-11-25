Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks dip on U.S. jobs data; dollar down, oil up

11/25/2020 | 04:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks ended near the previous session record high on Wednesday as Wall Street bumped up against disappointing job market data, while oil continued to rise and the dollar weakened further.

The U.S. dollar has lost some of its safe-haven luster as traders turn to riskier assets, including some funded in other currencies, following positive news about COVID-19 vaccines and a seemingly normalizing U.S. transition of power.

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen's reported nomination to Treasury secretary has emboldened those risk bets and further weighed on the dollar.

"From here, the Fed will prove a mere auxiliary to maximize fiscal impact by ensuring cheap funding," said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank.

"The long-term implications of the Yellen nomination are distinctly dollar negative."

The dollar index fell 0.147%, with the euro up 0.24% to $1.1916.

The Japanese yen was flat versus the greenback to 104.44 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.3383, up 0.20% on the day.

On Wall Street, a surprise jump in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery in the labor market was stalling as the United States battled a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks was last flat after renewed demand for shares earlier pushed it to a record high of 622.12.

The rally in global stocks is set to continue for at least six months, a Reuters poll forecast on Wednesday.

But the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.77 points, or 0.58%, to 29,872.47, the S&P 500 lost 5.76 points, or 0.16%, to 3,629.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.08 points, or 0.47%, to 12,094.40.

"The question is, who wins the battle: the vaccines, or the rising cases in the short term?" said Christopher C. Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management.

Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first time since May, with hospitals in parts of the country already full.

A separate Reuters survey, meanwhile, found that optimism around vaccine developments and expectations of a recovery in corporate confidence and profitability should push European stocks to near record highs next year.

On Wednesday the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.08% while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.50% after touching a 29-year high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.57% lower, with Chinese shares capped by worries about rising debt defaults.

Graphic: Reuters Poll - Global stock market outlook , https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/nmopadokyva/Reuters%20Poll%20-%20Global%20stock%20market%20outlook%20-%20November%20(1).png

The job market data, an unexpected rise in applications for unemployment insurance, weighed on Treasury yields.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.8832%, from 0.882% late on Tuesday.

"I think a lot of people got ahead of themselves imagining that the recovery was taking shape. To me the recovery isn't taking shape until we have a viable vaccine," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst and trader at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Data showing a surprise drop in weekly U.S. crude inventories extended a rally in oil prices driven by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will boost fuel demand.

"Crude oil prices are trading at their highest levels since early March, supported by positive market sentiment as a result of vaccine news and strong oil demand in Asia," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"We maintain our bullish outlook for next year and target Brent to hit $60 per barrel at the end of 2021," he added.

U.S. financial markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. bonds and stocks will trade on a partial schedule on Friday.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London, Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru and Devika Krishna Kumar and Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Jan Harvey, Bernadette Baumand Tom Brown)

By Rodrigo Campos


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.58% 29872.47 Delayed Quote.3.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.19149 Delayed Quote.6.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.88% 48.82 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
NASDAQ 100 0.60% 12152.215271 Delayed Quote.38.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.48% 12094.402197 Delayed Quote.32.41%
NIKKEI 225 0.50% 26296.86 Real-time Quote.10.61%
S&P 500 -0.16% 3629.65 Delayed Quote.12.52%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.08% 392.09 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
UBS GROUP AG -1.12% 13.25 Delayed Quote.9.61%
WTI 2.45% 45.845 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13pCommunications Services Flat Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:09pMARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Participate in Investor Conferences
PU
05:07pTech Up As Salesforce Eyes Slack Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pPLATINUM METALS : Reports 2020 Annual Results
PU
05:04pHSBC : Canada police supervisor denies requesting Huawei CFO's phone passcodes
RE
04:58pFinancials Down Amid Concerns About Sustainability Of Stock Gains -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:57pConsumer Cos Fall As Covid Spike Weighs On Consumer Confidence -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:55pStocks dip on U.S. jobs data; dollar down, oil up
RE
04:51pNEMASKA LITHIUM : Completes Share Exchange with Residual Nemaska Lithium
PU
04:50pTrump order could spark mass firings of civil servants before inauguration, lawmakers warn
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA ISSUES TWO RECALLS COVERING 9,500 U.S. VEHICLES: NHTSA
2At China's premier internet conference, few address the regulatory elephant in the room
3THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : CFO Helps Company Make Cuts, Operational Changes
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
5DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ