Stocks, dollar gain on soft landing hopes

(Adds gold, oil settlement prices, comment)
*
U.S. economic growth beats expectations
*
Solid GDP data offsets signs of economic weakness
*
Oil prices firm on China demand optimism
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Global stock markets
rallied and the dollar strengthened on Thursday after a slew of
data showed a strong U.S. economy that is decelerating with
slowing inflation, giving credence to the Federal Reserve's
desire to engineer a soft landing.
Gross domestic product increased at a faster-than-expected
2.9% annual rate in the fourth quarter of last year as consumers
boosted spending on goods, the U.S. Commerce Department said.
Inflation data improved too, as growth in personal
consumption expenditures slowed to 2.1% year over year from 2.3%
in the prior quarter while the GDP price index, another
inflation measure, decelerated to 3.5%.
But the Fed's hefty interest rate hikes eroded demand and
slowed growth toward the end of 2022, posing a conundrum for the
U.S. central bank's policymakers as they contemplate how much
higher rates need to go when they meet next week.
MSCI's all-country world index, a gauge of stocks in 47
countries, rose 0.62% to hit a fresh five-month
high, while the dollar index rose 0.325%.
"The market is pricing in a Fed pivot where they actually
cut rates by the end of the year," said James Ragan, director of
wealth management research at DA Davidson in Seattle, saying Fed
Chair Jerome Powell is unlikely to indicate any move next week.
"What Powell has pushed back on a lot is to not really think
about lowering rates at all," Ragan said. "But they are willing
to pause and hold rates at a high level for a certain period of
time."
Futures are pricing a 95.8% probability of a 25 basis points
hike next Wednesday, and see the Fed's overnight rate at% by
December, less than than the 5.1% rate Fed officials have
projected into next year
Treasury yields rose as the resilient economy strengthened
the case for the Fed to maintain its hawkish stance in coming
months as it seeks to cool inflation.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.3
basis points to 3.495% and the gap between yields on three-month
Treasury bills and 10-year notes, seen as a
recession harbinger, narrowed to -117.6 basis points.
"On balance, the data being better than expected suggests
there's more resilience in the economy than many have given it
credit," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in
Washington. "The fact that inflation figures in the Q4 data
moderated suggests it's a Goldilocks scenario."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31%, the S&P
500 gained 0.70% and the Nasdaq Composite added
1.24%. In Europe, the broad STOXX 600 index closed up
0.42%.
Overnight in Asia, equities rose to a seven-month high, with
Hong Kong shares playing catchup to other markets' gains as
trade resumed after a three-day Lunar New Year holiday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1.1% and was set for its fifth straight
day of gains.
Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday on expectations
demand will strengthen as top oil importer China reopens its
economy and on positive U.S. economic data.
U.S. crude futures settled up 86 cents at $81.01 a
barrel, and Brent rose $1.35 to settle at $87.47.
Gold edged down after the strong U.S. data. Indications of a
likely slowdown limited losses in the safe-haven asset.
U.S. gold futures settled down 0.7% at $1,930.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Huw Jones
in London, Ankur Banerjee; editing by Nick Macfie, Elaine
Hardcastle, Sharon Singleton and Jonathan Oatis)