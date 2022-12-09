Stocks, dollar little changed as inflation data sends mixed signals

(Adds oil, gold settlement prices)
U.S. producer prices increase in November
Rate hike worries keep Wall Street under wrap
Crude prices set for 10% weekly loss
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar and Wall
Street stocks traded little changed on Friday after data on U.S.
producer prices drove conflicting reactions, stirring hope that
inflation is moderating while also raising fears the Federal
Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer.
The producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.3%
last month and increased 7.4% in the 12 months through November,
while the PPI for October was revised up to 0.3% from 0.2% as
previously reported, the U.S. Labor Department said.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly PPI
climbing 0.2% and rising 7.2% year-on-year.
While the data showed a moderating pace of inflation for the
last 12 months, the monthly rise fueled concerns that next
week's report on the consumer price index may indicate
hotter-than-expected inflation and lead the Fed to not cut rates
as soon as many anticipate.
Fed policymakers are expected to raise rates by 50 basis
points next Wednesday, in their last policy meeting of 2022, to
a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, which would mark a slower pace of
rate increases.
"The markets are overly optimistic that at some point
between June and December (next year) the Fed is going to be
willing to cut," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market
strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.
"Today's data shows that inflation is coming down, but it's
lingering and is stickier than most assume," he said. "The Fed
is going to have to raise interest rates a little bit more."
Futures show the terminal rate peaking at 4.948% next May,
and then declining to 4.488% by December 2023.
U.S. stocks earlier pared losses after the University of
Michigan's preliminary reading on consumer sentiment showed an
improvement to 59.1 in December from 56.8 the prior month.
But enthusiasm over the UMich surveys soon waned, and stocks
on Wall Street traded little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial
Average fell 0.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.06%
and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11%.
"The Fed has made it abundantly clear that it's not in the
business of repeating mistakes of the past," Johan Grahn, head
of ETFs at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis, said in
a reference to halting rate hikes too soon.
"Time just needs to run its course before we know we're on
the right path toward the Fed's goal, a softish landing that's
been talked about," Grahn said. "It will take time for inflation
to work its way down."
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.29%, and in Europe the broad STOXX 600 index
closed up 0.84%. But recession worries dragged the pan-European
index to a weekly loss after a seven-week rally.
Treasury yields mostly rose, suggesting higher rates ahead
for the long term, with the benchmarket 10-year yield
up 6.9 basis points to 3.562%.
The two-year note, which often moves in step with
rate expectations, rose 0.9 basis points to 4.321%.
Market prices also showed a declining trend in breakeven
inflation rates for U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities
(TIPS), seen as a good leading indicator for future prices.
The two-year breakeven rate fell to 2.3372%
from 2.407% late Thursday, suggesting that investors expect
inflation to average almost 2.34% over the next two years.
The yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and
10-year notes, a recession harbinger, lessened too,
at -76.1 basis points.
The dollar was broadly weaker overnight, but reversed some
of its losses after the PPI report.
The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0545, and the yen
strengthened 0.16% to 136.43 per dollar.
The world's largest investment banks expect global economic
growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the
Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of
the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times.
Investors sold stocks and bought gold in the week to
Wednesday, withdrawing $5.7 billion from equity funds, BofA
Global Research said, a week of "small, joyless flows."
In addition to the Fed, the European Central Bank and the
Bank of England are also set to announce interest rate hikes
next week as policymakers continue to put the brakes on growth
to curb inflation.
Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion
euros in multi-year loans from the ECB, bringing the total
reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in
just a few weeks, the ECB said.
Oil prices rose but both benchmarks were set for a weekly
loss as worries over a weak economic outlook in China, Europe
and the United States weighed on oil demand.
U.S. crude fell 44 cents to settle at $71.02 a
barrel.
U.S. gold futures settled 0.5% higher at $1,810.70 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Carolyn
Cohn in London, Stella Qiu in Sydney
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Mark Potter and Leslie Adler)