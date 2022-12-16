Advanced search
Stocks down as recession blues weigh

12/16/2022 | 04:38am EST
Stocks set for worst week since late October

Currencies set to break three-week winning streak

Russian central bank seen keeping rates unchanged

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-week lows on Friday and were on course for their steepest weekly decline in seven as investors started to price in the possibility of a global recession after major central banks said interest rates would climb further.

Currencies fared slightly better, with most Asian units rising on Friday as the dollar retreated following a rally sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve saying on Wednesday that monetary policy would stay restrictive for longer.

Since then, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England also struck similarly hawkish stances, forcing investors to brace for the rising possibility of a global recession.

Worries that China's rapid easing of COVID curbs could lead to more infections and further disruptions to economic activity have also weighed on sentiment this week.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks slipped 0.4% on Friday. Hong Kong and Turkey bourses outperformed with modest gains.

The day's losses put the broader index on course for weekly losses of more than 2%, following two weeks of gains.

Emerging market currencies, meanwhile, are on course to break a three-week winning streak.

While analysts are largely upbeat about the prospects for emerging market assets next year, strategists at Societe Generale highlighted that some investors expect a weakness before a pick-up.

"There is some expectation of a final sell-off in EM assets in early 2023 as short-dated U.S. rates continue to push higher," SocGen strategists said.

"Many investors expressed concern that the rally that materialised in EM local assets since the start of November was driven not by tangible improvements in EM fundamentals, but rather by cheap valuations, stronger risk sentiment, portfolio flows, long-USD positioning unwinds and other technical factors."

South Africa's rand slumped 0.8% in holiday-thinned trading as state power utility Eskom said it has increased rotational power cuts to "Stage 6" - the worst outage level on record - from "Stage 4" after eight power generating units broke down overnight.

Also on the radar is the African National Congress conference that begins on Friday to nominate the party's leader. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to win re-election after he was spared impeachment proceedings.

Russia's rouble traded at around 64 per dollar ahead of a central bank policy decision. The bank is expected to hold the key rate at 7.5%.

Overnight, Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rates by an expected 50 basis points to 10.5%. The peso was down 0.3%, extending losses to a third straight session. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.2179 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.73073 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.13% 452.56 Real-time Quote.-11.04%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1945.14 Real-time Quote.0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.0619 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.63516 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.47% 149.59 Real-time Quote.-9.90%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.41% 22.05 Real-time Quote.-26.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.34% 64.424 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.10% 18.64738 Delayed Quote.39.90%
HOT NEWS