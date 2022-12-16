Stocks down as recession blues weigh

*
Stocks set for worst week since late October
*
Currencies set to break three-week winning streak
*
Russian central bank seen keeping rates unchanged
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-week
lows on Friday and were on course for their steepest weekly
decline in seven as investors started to price in the
possibility of a global recession after major central banks said
interest rates would climb further.
Currencies fared slightly better, with most Asian units
rising on Friday as the dollar retreated following a rally
sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve saying on Wednesday that
monetary policy would stay restrictive for longer.
Since then, the European Central Bank and the Bank of
England also struck similarly hawkish stances, forcing investors
to brace for the rising possibility of a global recession.
Worries that China's rapid easing of COVID curbs could lead
to more infections and further disruptions to economic activity
have also weighed on sentiment this week.
MSCI's index of emerging market stocks slipped
0.4% on Friday. Hong Kong and Turkey bourses
outperformed with modest gains.
The day's losses put the broader index on course for weekly
losses of more than 2%, following two weeks of gains.
Emerging market currencies, meanwhile, are on course to
break a three-week winning streak.
While analysts are largely upbeat about the prospects for
emerging market assets next year, strategists at Societe
Generale highlighted that some investors expect a weakness
before a pick-up.
"There is some expectation of a final sell-off in EM assets
in early 2023 as short-dated U.S. rates continue to push
higher," SocGen strategists said.
"Many investors expressed concern that the rally that
materialised in EM local assets since the start of November was
driven not by tangible improvements in EM fundamentals, but
rather by cheap valuations, stronger risk sentiment, portfolio
flows, long-USD positioning unwinds and other technical
factors."
South Africa's rand slumped 0.8% in holiday-thinned
trading as state power utility Eskom said it has increased
rotational power cuts to "Stage 6" - the worst outage level on
record - from "Stage 4" after eight power generating units broke
down overnight.
Also on the radar is the African National Congress
conference that begins on Friday to nominate the party's leader.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to win re-election after
he was spared impeachment proceedings.
Russia's rouble traded at around 64 per
dollar ahead of a central bank policy decision. The bank is
expected to hold the key rate at 7.5%.
Overnight, Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark
interest rates by an expected 50 basis points to 10.5%. The peso
was down 0.3%, extending losses to a third straight
session.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)