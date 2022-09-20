Stocks drop, yields rise; investors brace for Fed, other central bank meetings

* Swedish central bank hikes by 1 percentage point
* Fed, BoE and Swiss central banks eyed
* U.S. 2-year bond yield highest in almost 15 years
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Global stocks fell on Tuesday
while the yield on two-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to almost a
15-year high as investors prepared for the likelihood of another
75-basis-point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
The Fed is set to announce its decision on Wednesday at the
end of a two-day policy meeting. Rate futures traders are
pricing in an 81% chance of a 75 basis point hike and a 19%
probability of a 100 bps of tightening.
Britain, Norway, Switzerland and Japan also have monetary
policy meetings this week.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sweden's central bank raised interest
rates by a larger-than-expected full percentage point to 1.75%
and warned of more to come over the next six months.
The U.S. two-year note, which is highly sensitive
to shifts in monetary policy expectations, earlier on Tuesday
hit 3.992%. The last time its yield broke above 4% was Oct. 18,
2007.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury shot to 3.604%
before paring some gains. They were up 8 basis points to 3.569%
after topping 3.5% for the first time in 11 years on Monday.
The Fed and other banks are trying to take an aggressive
stance to tackle inflation, but investors have also worried
about the impact of higher rates on the global economy.
On Wall Street, investors were cautious of making new bets.
"Investors are just selling the Fed," said Jake Dollarhide,
chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa,
Oklahoma. "All of the bad that was ignored, we're getting all of
that back. People are pessimistic."
Shares of Ford Motor Co sank after the automaker said
inflation-related supplier costs will run about $1 billion
higher than expected in the current quarter.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.45 points,
or 1.01%, to 30,706.23, the S&P 500 lost 43.96 points, or
1.13%, to 3,855.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
109.97 points, or 0.95%, to 11,425.05.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.09% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.85%.
The dollar rose, trading near a two-decade high, as
investors held firm on expectations of another aggressive rate
hike by the Fed.
The dollar index was on track for its fifth weekly gain in
six and was last up 0.5% at 110.13. It hit 110.79 this
month for the first time since June 2002.
"Traders and investors are taking cover, aware that the
dollar is behaving like a force of nature, and unwilling to face
its wrath," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at
Corpay in Toronto.
The rate hike by Sweden's central bank was larger than
analysts had expected, causing the Swedish crown to briefly
spike against the euro and dollar.
Hikes from the Bank of England and Swiss central bank are
expected on Thursday.
China's central bank kept its benchmark lending rates
unchanged at a monthly fixing on Tuesday, as
expected.
The Bank of Japan has shown no sign of abandoning its
ultra-easy yield curve policy despite a big slide in the yen and
inflation hitting its fastest pace in eight years.
The dollar was last up about 0.4% against the Japanese
currency. It climbed as high as 144.99 on Sept. 7 for
the first time in 24 years.
Oil prices eased as the dollar stayed strong.
Brent crude futures settled down $1.38, or 1.5%, to
$90.62 a barrel, while U.S. crude for October delivery
ended at $84.45, down $1.28, on the day of its expiration. The
more active November contract settled down $1.42 to
$83.94 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Will Dunham and Alison
Williams)