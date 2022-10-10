Stocks ease as investors eye economic data, rate hikes

*
MSCI global index drops for a fourth day
Russian bombings across Ukraine fuel nervousness
Markets braced for U.S. data, earnings season
Chips push Nasdaq lower on U.S. China restrictions
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The MSCI global
index of stocks was in the red in a volatile
session on Monday while the dollar gained slightly as investors
braced for economic data and earnings season.
Any lingering hopes that the Federal Reserve could shift to
a softer stance toward monetary policy appeared to be
extinguished on Friday as the September jobs report pointed to a
persistently tight labour market.
Oil futures sold off and Wall Street's stock indexes were
volatile, while U.S. bond markets were closed for the day for a
federal holiday.
Weighing on investor nerves was a Russian missile attack on
Ukraine that killed civilians and knocked out power and heat in
cites across the country in apparent revenge strikes after
President Vladimir Putin said a blast on Russia's bridge to
Crimea was a terrorist attack.
U.S. investors, anxious about rising interest rates and
signs of economic weakness, were cautious ahead of inflation
data due out later in the week alongside the start of the
third-quarter earnings season.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
told CNBC the United States and the global economy could tip
into a recession by the middle of the next year.
Then Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter U.S.
monetary policy has begun to be felt in an economy that may be
slowing faster than expected, but that the full interest rate
increases still won't be apparent for months.
"There's nothing specific in Brainard's comments that
makes you say the Fed is changing its policy but there's at
least some signs that the Fed is not proceeding blindly on a
rate hiking restrictive path," said Steve Sosnick, Chief
strategist at interactive brokers in Greenwich Connecticut.
"Dimon's comments definitely didn't help. A lackluster downward
market didn't need those comments. They've been balanced out
somewhat by Brainard."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.18 points,
or 0.18%, to 29,244.61, the S&P 500 lost 22.87 points, or
0.63%, to 3,616.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
92.08 points, or 0.86%, to 10,560.32.
Nasdaq led the declines as the chip sector sold off sharply
after the Biden administration published a sweeping set of
export controls on Friday including a measure to cut off China
from certain semiconductors made anywhere in the world with U.S.
equipment.
Wall Street had already declined on Friday after the upbeat
payrolls report cemented expectations for another large rate
hike.
Four of the biggest U.S. banks are expected to kick off the
earnings reporting season on Friday with large lenders expected
to report a decline in profits as the economy slowed and
volatile markets put the brakes on dealmaking.
The MSCI All-World index was last down 0.7%
and poised for a fourth straight day of losses. The pan-European
STOXX 600 was down 0.4%, having skimmed one-week lows.
Emerging market stocks lost 1.63%.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also said on Monday that
U.S. Fed officials are closely aligned on the need to raise the
target policy rate to around 4.5% by early next year, unless
data upends current projections.
Minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting will be published
this week and could offer a steer on rate-setters' thinking
about the likely path of monetary policy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, was recently up 0.3% while the euro
was down down 0.4% to $0.9702.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.23% versus the greenback at
145.69 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.1056, down 0.25% on the day.
The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this
week's expiry of its program designed to calm turmoil in the
government bond market, announcing new safety-net measures
including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs.
Oil prices extended losses after settling lower as investors
weighed potentially tight supply against economic storm clouds
that could foreshadow a global recession and erosion of fuel
demand.
U.S. crude settled down 1.63% at $91.13 per
barrel while Brent setttled at $96.19, down 1.8%.
Gold prices fell as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets
for an aggressive Fed interest rate hike pushed the non-yielding
bullion to its lowest level in a week.
Spot gold dropped 1.5% to $1,669.28 an ounce. U.S.
gold futures fell 1.89% to $1,668.40 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Amanda Cooper in
London
Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)