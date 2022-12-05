Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data

12/05/2022 | 10:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman gets tested at a nucleic acid testing site, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks retreated from three-month highs and the dollar held on to gains following strong U.S. data that again suggested the Federal Reserve might stick longer with aggressive interest rate increases.

While investors remained hopeful of China's economy improving with the easing of the country's zero-COVID policy, analysts said markets had already priced in a lot of the upbeat news.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.4%, after climbing to a three-month high in the previous session. The benchmark has gained 21% from October lows on persistent chatter about China easing pandemic measures.

Stocks in Korea and Taiwan traded lower, while China's broader index rose 0.6% and Japan and Hong Kong stocks were steady.

Tuesday's muted performance in Asian equities came after global stocks and Treasury prices fell on Monday as new evidence of a strong U.S. economy raised expectations that interest rates would stay higher for longer.

"The black swan in the room is the risk of the Fed being too late again, but this time in cutting rates," said Havard Chi, head of research at hedge fund Quarz Capital Asia.

"Monetary policy works with a lag and key spot indicators such as falling housing prices, rental rates, commodities, and freight pricing as well as rising layoffs and inventories are already signalling a weakening U.S. economy," said Chi.

U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November and employment rebounded. It was the latest data showing economic momentum that could push the Federal Reserve to tighten policy further, and it followed a robust U.S. payrolls report for November.

Futures show the market expects U.S. short-term interest rates to peak at 5.001% in May. The expectation is about 9 basis points higher than it was last week. By December 2023, the rates will have declined to 4.574%, according to futures markets.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%, the S&P 500 lost 1.79% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.93%.

Data in Europe was still downbeat. Euro zone business activity declined for a fifth month in November, final PMI data showed, suggesting the economy was sliding into a mild recession.

Oil prices edged up, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

Brent crude futures ticked up 0.9% to $83.4 a barrel. Futures fell more than 3% in the previous session after the U.S. economic data.

The dollar stayed firm versus major peers, following its biggest rally in two weeks on Monday, which was helped by the strong U.S. services data.

The Australian dollar was stuck near a one-week low ahead of a central bank rate decision, with market participants watching for signs of a pause in tightening after inflation unexpectedly cooled last month.

Treasury yields rose on expectations the Fed would continue to raise rates well into next year, though at a slower pace.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

By Anshuman Daga


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.35% 0.91463 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.54% 92.097 Delayed Quote.9.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.28% 1.06367 Delayed Quote.0.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.36% 0.6343 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.34% 0.673 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
BRENT OIL 0.27% 83.09 Delayed Quote.10.28%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.32% 1.81198 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.21955 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.36% 1.093386 Delayed Quote.0.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.73573 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.40% 33947.1 Real-time Quote.-5.25%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.39% 1.55896 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.04921 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.91% 0.018067 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.49% 0.012152 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.21% 5681.67 Real-time Quote.-9.31%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.31% 543.426 Real-time Quote.-27.01%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.93% 11239.94 Real-time Quote.-26.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.63265 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.48% 707.0646 Real-time Quote.10.02%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.35% 1.485928 Delayed Quote.6.58%
WTI -0.08% 77.334 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Latest news "Economy"
12:35aMarketmind: Powerless
RE
12:32aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee below 82/USD for first time in a month, premiums at 12-yr low
RE
12:21aSouth Korean court orders $51 million property transfer in SK Group chief's divorce
RE
12:21aAt least five killed in blast in north Afghanistan
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Muted as -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Muted as Strong U.S. Data Raises Rate Worries
DJ
12:16aTrending : Australia Central Bank Stays on Hike Path
DJ
12/06United States, Australia to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities' - statement
RE
12/06Global renewables capacity set to double over next five years, says IEA
RE
12/05China says U.S. nuclear weapons report is speculation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting
2Gold flat after sharp declines on U.S. data
3China Pharma : Dec. 5, 2022_China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Announced the A..
4Australian gas, power projects hit by collapse of contractor Clough
5South Korean court orders $51 million property transfer in SK Group chi..

HOT NEWS