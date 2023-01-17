Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Stocks ease with Goldman shares; dollar dips vs yen

01/17/2023 | 12:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Wall Street stocks mostly lower

*

China 2022 growth one of worst in almost 50 years

*

Investors focus on dlr/yen ahead of BOJ decision this week

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) -

Stocks on Wall Street mostly declined Tuesday following disappointing quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and other companies, while the dollar weakened against the Japanese yen amid expectations of a possible policy shift at the Bank of Japan.

A global stock index was little changed.

The BOJ is expected to make a key policy decision on Wednesday after a two-day meeting.

The dollar was last down 0.2% against the Japanese yen at 128.25, with investors braced for sharp moves when the BOJ concludes its meeting.

"If the BOJ decides to just tweak their operations, we could see a rebound in dollar/yen," said Joe Perry, senior market analyst at FOREX.com and City Index in New York.

In Treasuries, longer-dated U.S.

yields

rose as investors awaited the outcome of the BOJ meeting and prepared for the likelihood of an increase in corporate debt supply.

On Wall Street, where investor focus has shifted to quarterly earnings reports, the Dow and the S&P 500 were lower, with shares of Goldman Sachs Group down more than 6%.

Goldman reported a

bigger-than-expected

69% drop in fourth-quarter profit. Results from JPMorgan & Chase and others on Friday kicked off the U.S. fourth-quarter reporting period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

fell 341.18 points, or 0.99%,

to

33,961.43

, the S&P 500

lost 3.51 points, or 0.09%,

to

3,995.58

and the Nasdaq Composite

added 6.06 points, or 0.05%,

to

11,085.22

.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index

rose 0.40

% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe

gained 0.02

%.

Also weighing on sentiment, Chinese data showed that the world's second-biggest economy grew 2.9% in the fourth quarter of last year, beating expectations but underscoring the toll exacted by Beijing's stringent "zero-COVID" policy.

China's growth for 2022 of 3% was far below the official target of about 5.5%. Excluding a 2.2% expansion after COVID-19 first hit in 2020, it was the worst showing in nearly half a century.

The BOJ is under pressure to change its interest rate policy, after its attempt to buy itself breathing room backfired.

Japanese 10-year government bond yields topped the BOJ’s policy ceiling for a third straight session on Tuesday amid swirling speculation that policymakers could tweak stimulus settings.

U.S. benchmark 10-year note yields rose two basis points to 3.54% and two-year Treasury yields dipped three basis points to 4.21%.

In the energy market, U.S. crude recently

rose 0.54% to

$

80.29

per barrel and Brent was at $

85.85

,

up 1.65%

on the day.

The No.1 cryptocurrency bitcoin has clocked a gain of about a quarter in January, leaping over 20% in the past week alone, putting in on course for its best month since October 2021. It was last nearly flat on the day.

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Tom Wilson in London and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Gerry Doyle, Neil Fullick, Alex Richardson, Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.10% 89.48 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.46% 19566.2 End-of-day quote.26.25%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.48% 21188.9 End-of-day quote.27.54%
BRENT OIL 1.70% 85.41 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.27% 157.098 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.22491 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.05% 95.71 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7459 Delayed Quote.1.06%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.09% 33931.93 Real-time Quote.3.49%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.54% 138.246 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.45% 1.07793 Delayed Quote.1.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.25% 1.571215 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012262 Delayed Quote.1.78%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.16% 11096.6 Real-time Quote.5.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.40% 82.313 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.48% 0.64184 Delayed Quote.0.52%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.40% 456.46 Delayed Quote.7.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.40% 1055.14 Delayed Quote.7.05%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -7.48% 346.14 Delayed Quote.8.92%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.08% 128.25 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
WTI 1.91% 80.11 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
Latest news "Economy"
12:57pDavos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
RE
12:56pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% Amid AstraZeneca, -3-
DJ
12:56pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% Amid AstraZeneca, -2-
DJ
12:56pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% Amid AstraZeneca, Unilever Weakness
DJ
12:53pCity officials seize four aircraft of India's Jet Airways, CNBC-TV18 reports
RE
12:48pU.S. Supreme Court asks for govt views on blockbuster Apple/Caltech patent dispute
RE
12:45pUzbekistan hit by interruptions in natural gas supply - Interfax
RE
12:41pDow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
RE
12:41pStocks ease with Goldman shares; dollar dips vs yen
RE
12:38pDutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl
2Analyst recommendations: Asos, Entain, NatWest, Tesla, Wells Fargo...
3Listings in the red; Leonardo soars on the Mib
4Ekopak : proposes changes to the Board of Directors
5Hertz to offer 25,000 EV rentals to Uber drivers in Europe

HOT NEWS