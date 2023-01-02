Stocks edge higher as darker forecasts loom

*
Traders wary in thin trade, many major markets shut
Dollar struggling to retain strength
Economic numbers due this week in focus
Jan 2 (Reuters) - World stocks inched higher, European
bond yields dropped and the dollar held firm in light trading on
Monday following warnings from the International Monetary Fund's
managing director that a third of the world will fall into
recession in 2023.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.04%, just short of an index of global
shares, which climbed 0.18%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.8%,
retracing some of the nearly 12% it lost in 2022, bludgeoned by
central banks' aggressive monetary policy tightening.
Traders were reluctant to trust early-year starts in stock
and bond moves, with many markets closed for a holiday and ahead
of a host of economic numbers due this week.
Inflation data from Europe, minutes from the December U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. labour market numbers were some
of the highlights that Danske Bank chief analyst Piet Haines
Christiansen said would be worth watching.
"I would be cautious over interpreting any moves this
morning," said Christiansen.
Markets in Britain, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Singapore,
Canada and the United States were shut.
Christiansen expected the new year to kick off with a
renewed focus on central banks and inflation. Traders would be
vigilant for any signs of an approaching recession, he said.
Buoyant stock prices in Europe might be due, he said, to
survey results published on Monday, which pointed towards a
rebound in optimism among euro zone factory managers.
S&P Global’s final manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index
(PMI) bounced to 47.8 in December from November’s 47.1, matching
a preliminary reading but below the 50 mark separating growth
from contraction.
"Europe is taking the latest round of PMIs well enough, as
the final readings help to confirm the view (hope?) that the
worst may be over for the EU bloc’s manufacturers, especially as
energy prices recede to the levels of last February," Russ
Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, wrote in emailed
comments.
DOLLAR STRUGGLES TO MAINTAIN STRENGTH
Elsewhere, the dollar edged almost 0.2% higher
against a basket of major currencies, while the pound and euro
fell 0.4% and 0.2% respectively.
"There is an attempt by the dollar index to pull higher
today but we do see that it is losing a good part of the
strength it gained last year," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of
forex research at Commerzbank.
"After the last Fed meeting, the market was not convinced
that the Fed won't cut rates later in 2023. It's going to be an
interesting year."
U.S. Treasuries will resume trading on Tuesday after a
public holiday on Monday.
German government bond yields on Monday tumbled from their
highest levels in more than a decade amid more hawkish signals
from the European Central Bank (ECB).
ECB President Christine Lagarde said euro zone wages were
growing quicker than earlier thought, and the central bank must
prevent this from adding to already-high inflation.
Germany's 10-year bond yield fell 12 bps to
2.44%, after hitting its highest since 2011 at 2.57% on Friday.
Oil markets were closed but prices in 2023 were set for
small gains as a darkening economic backdrop and COVID-19
flare-ups in China threaten demand growth and offset the impact
of supply shortfalls caused by sanctions on Russia, a Reuters
poll showed on Friday.
The new year is going to be "tougher than the year we leave
behind," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on
Sunday on the CBS Sunday morning news program "Face the Nation."
"Why? Because the three big economies - the U.S., EU and
China - are all slowing down simultaneously," she said.
(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Additional reporting Dhara
Ranasinghe; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Bernadette Baum)