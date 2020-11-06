Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 12:26pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Statue of George Washington at Federal Hall across Wall Street from New York Stock Exchange in New York

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global stock markets edged higher and the dollar sank to a two-month low on Friday as investors awaited final vote processing in the U.S. presidential election that showed Joe Biden on the verge of winning the White House.

Treasury yields rose on better-than-expected October employment data, while oil prices slid below $40 a barrel as new lockdowns in Europe to halt the surging COVID-19 pandemic dimmed the demand outlook.

MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 0.19% to 592.5, adding to a week-long rally that has seen the benchmark for global equity markets advance more than 7%. The index is on course for its best week in nearly seven months.

In Europe, the broad pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.12% to 1,418.13.

Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia for the first time on Friday, but Georgia ordered a recount that could lead to a long period of uncertainty, which markets dislike.

The surge in coronavirus cases, both in Europe and the United States, put a damper on the recovery outlook and investor enthusiasm that had embraced a scenario of Republicans retaining control of the Senate during a Biden administration.

"The market perhaps is starting to cheer there being some certainty to the election," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

"There was some skittishness to the bond market when elections were too close to call. So the risk premium associated with a prolonged election uncertainty gets priced out," Rajappa said.

Wall Street's main stock indexes gave back some of this week's sharp gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18%, the S&P 500 lost 0.08% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18%.

Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder, Colorado, said the U.S. unemployment report raised the prospect for fourth-quarter growth, putting upward pressure on bond yields.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note's yield rose 4.7 basis points to 0.8185%.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to a lower-than-expected 6.9% from 7.9% in September, while growth in private payrolls blew past the consensus estimate, adding 906,000 jobs, especially in the hard hit leisure and entertainment sector.

"Overall, it was a very encouraging report. The job market is pretty broadly recovering and recovering better than most forecasters have expected," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan.

But a 638,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls was the smallest gain since a jobs recovery started in May, a sign the economy still needed stimulus.

Italy's 10-year yield hit a record low of 0.603% on expectations of further stimulus.

With COVID-19 raging in the United States and parts of Europe, many investors assume more central bank stimulus is inevitable.

The Bank of England expanded its asset purchase scheme on Thursday, while the Federal Reserve kept its monetary policy loose and pledged to do whatever it takes to sustain a U.S. economic recovery. The European Central Bank is widely expected to announce more stimulus next month.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.9% to a 29-year high while MSCI's broadest gauge of Asian Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, near a three-year high..

In currency markets, lower yields undermined the dollar, with the dollar index touching a two-month low. It fell 0.472%, with the euro up 0.5% to $1.188.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.24% versus the greenback at 103.24 per dollar.

Spot gold prices rose 0.17% to $1,951.81 an ounce.

Crude prices fell as fresh lockdowns in Europe to contain the coronavirus darkened the outlook for oil.

Brent crude futures fell $1.54 to $39.39 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid $1.66 to $37.13 a barrel.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Herbert Lash and Tom Arnold

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC. -0.97% 170.1 Delayed Quote.3.67%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.28% 28319.48 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.54% 1.18795 Delayed Quote.5.39%
GOLD 0.30% 1952.239 Delayed Quote.25.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.04% 39.58 Delayed Quote.-39.12%
NASDAQ 100 0.00% 12081.212331 Delayed Quote.34.86%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.02% 11891.493825 Delayed Quote.29.18%
NIKKEI 225 0.91% 24325.23 Real-time Quote.0.16%
S&P 500 -0.07% 3509.09 Delayed Quote.8.66%
WTI -3.01% 37.29 Delayed Quote.-36.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 9,581,770 as of yesterday vs 9,463,782 in previous report on nov. 5
RE
01:15pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 234,264 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 233,129 in previous report on nov. 5
RE
01:12pBrazil savings deposits up 7 bln reais in Oct, lowest since COVID-19
RE
01:11pNy fed says u.s. bancorp investments, castleoak securities, great pacific securities and smbc nikko securities america will be sellers for smccf
RE
01:10pNy fed says bny mellon capital markets is an additional dealer for the commercial paper facility
RE
01:08pIMF, Argentina set to begin formal negotiations for new program Nov. 10 -spokesman
RE
01:08pNy fed says it is adding new counterparties for the commercial paper funding facility and secondary market corporate credit facility
RE
01:07pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for eighth week -Baker Hughes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
4Global stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
5ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : cautious on outlook despite surprise profit rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group