Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks edge up before Fed minutes, dollar off 1-month low

05/25/2022 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, DC

LONDON (Reuters) - Stock markets and the dollar moved cautiously higher on Wednesday before the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes, while New Zealand's dollar soared as its central bank joined those now aggressively jacking up interest rates.

Nerves about a global recession were jangled on Tuesday by weak U.S. housing market data, but European and Asian trading saw the mood gradually strengthen.

Hints of more stimulus from China and a tick up in German consumer morale lifted Europe's STOXX 600 0.6% early on [.EU] after MSCI's main Asian indexes rose around 0.5% overnight.

Oil was creeping up again, which along with higher food prices meant more fuel for rising inflation that central banks globally are now struggling to contain.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has vowed to act aggressively by hiking the cost of borrowing and minutes from its most recent meeting, due later, will be parsed for clues regarding the speed and extent of those actions.

Investors currently expect a series of 50-basis-point rate hikes over the next several months, stoking fears that it could easily bring the world's largest economy to a standstill.

"From our perspective the fears of recession are real," said Salman Baig, a portfolio manager on Unigestion's cross-asset solutions team, adding "the Fed has a very difficult job on its hands" to engineer a "soft landing".

The U.S. dollar index - which measures the currency against six major rivals - rebounded 0.16% to 101.92, a level not seen since April 26.

Meanwhile the kiwi dollar hit a three-week high of $0.65 after its central bank raised rates by an aggressive 50 basis points and signalled plenty more to come.

Bond markets were largely in a holding pattern, however, ahead of the Fed minutes and after ECB chief Christine Lagarde gave a strong hint this week that it will soon deliver its first interest rate hikes in over a decade. [GVD/EUR]

DISLOCATION

Overnight, Wall Street reeled from weak housing and manufacturing data and as some top Fed policymakers backed two more big interest rate hikes as early as June and July to fight the U.S.'s 40-year-high inflation.

New home sales in the U.S. fell 16.6% month-on-month in April, the largest decline in nine years, sending U.S. Treasury yields to one-month lows as investors turned once again to safety. The benchmark 10-year note was at 2.766% in Europe, the 2-year yield was at 2.522% and 10-year German Bund yields were 0.946%.

Wall Street futures were slightly higher after the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 2.35% and the S&P 500 lost 0.8% on Tuesday.[.N]

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic warned headlong rate hikes could create "significant economic dislocation" and was among a handful of Fed policymakers who favour reducing the pace of rate hikes later in the year if inflation cools.

Investors in Asia remain similarly nervous about growth being impacted by the effects of persistent Chinese COVID-19 lockdowns, which threaten to undermine recent stimulus measures in the world's second-largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7%, with Australian shares up 0.72%, Seoul adding 0.84% and Taiwan advancing 1.07%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's main indexes also traded higher, while Japan's Nikkei share average slipped 0.2%.

"In Asia, investor debate centers on whether or not China's easing policies are sufficient to offset downward pressures," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

"Fiscal multipliers will be minimal in an economy where economic activity has slowed sharply. Moving beyond mobility restrictions in short order is a pre-condition, but not a guarantee, for an Asia-led economic recovery." Among the main commodities, gold prices dipped 0.2% to $1,862.27 per ounce, having risen to their highest in two weeks on Tuesday, as the greenback gained. Oil prices climbed more than 1% on the prospect of tight supplies. U.S. crude futures rose to $111.05 a barrel, and Brent rose to $114.86.

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Marc Jones


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aLapid says israel, turkey will begin work on new civil aviation…
RE
04:55aTiger Brands warns of more price rises as cost pressures build
RE
04:55aEU mulls rerouting unused Africa development aid to ease food crisis
RE
04:54aLapid says israel, turkey to expand economic ties…
RE
04:54aRussia pushed closer to brink of default after U.S. payment license expires
RE
04:49a"highly likely" first case of monkeypox found in finland, says h…
RE
04:48aFTSE 100 Lifted by Oil Majors, Mining Stocks
DJ
04:46aSterling regains some lost ground vs euro, steady against dollar
RE
04:45a'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits -SEC official
RE
04:43aFour of eight missing miners found dead in Burkina Faso
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
2Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
3Europe, Asia gas buyers switching to long-term supplies to beat volatil..
4TotalEnergies agrees to buy 50% of U.S. renewables company Clearway
5Engel & Völkers Digital Invest raises more than 12 million euros to fin..

HOT NEWS