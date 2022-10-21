Stocks end higher as hopes for less aggressive Fed grow

The Dow rose about 2.5%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both jumped roughly two and a third percent.

Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird, said a possible debate among Fed officials on a smaller interest rate hike in December was welcome news to investors.

"The market has been searching for just a hint of a Fed pivot for months now. And it's been on the wrong side of the boat before. But here we are again. There are some headlines that the Fed is looking to ease the pace of rate hikes into the end of the year. I think that's given the market enough juice to sustain a little bit of a rally. We'll see if it holds on to that. But I think that's... that's what we're seeing."

The Wall Street Journal report helped boost rate-sensitive growth stocks including Apple, Amazon and Tesla.

But dismal earnings from Snap weighed on tech companies that rely heavily on ad revenue such as Meta Platforms, Twitter and Pinterest.

Snap plunged almost 30% after posting its slowest quarterly revenue growth in five years, and forecast zero revenue growth for the fourth quarter.

And shares of American Express fell after the credit card company said it built bigger provisions to prepare for potential defaults as an economic downturn looms.