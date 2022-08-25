Stocks, euro edge higher as markets watch Jackson Hole

* Shares rise in Europe led by commodity stocks
* Euro nudges back above parity as Germany avoids Q2
contraction
* Gas prices hit new record high
* Markets watching signals from Fed's Jackson Hole
conference
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Share markets pushed higher and
Europe's bond markets and euro stole a breather from
energy-price driven sell-offs on Thursday, as investors waited
to hear the latest reaction of the world's top central bankers
to soaring inflation.
Asia had tailgated Wall Street higher overnight and Europe's
bourses did the same as oil and gas stocks made another 1.5%
jump amid intensifying worries of a Russian gas supply
crisis.
GDP data from the continent's largest economy, Germany, had
brought relief too. News the country had narrowly avoided a
contraction in the second quarter also helped lift the battered
euro back above parity against the U.S. dollar.
Traders weren't sure how long it would last. The European
Central Bank is due to publish minutes later from its most
recent meeting, where it hiked rates by a bumper 50 basis
points. Gas prices have continued to surge since then, feeding
recession fears.
The start of the Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming was also looming on Friday.
The focus sits squarely on how much higher U.S. interest rates
might need to go if inflation there keeps rising.
"It's all treading water until we get a hold on what Fed
chief (Jerome) Powell has to say at Jackson Hole," said Saxo
Bank's head of FX strategy, John Hardy.
On the euro, which had clawed its way to $1.0003,
he added: "We need to see some relief from the gas and power
price surge to get some real traction... There is dire pressure
on that front."
The 0.7% rise in European stocks left MSCI's
47-country index of world shares up 0.4% with
U.S. stock futures pointing to similar gains for the S&P
500 later.
Borrowing costs in the bond markets eased slightly too
following a hectic few days that have seen another sharp surge,
especially in Europe where gas prices have now more than trebled
since June alone.
Germany's 10-year yield was down around 2 bps to 1.35% after
touching 1.39%. Italy's 10-year yield was also down
to 3.65% and U.S. yields, which are the key driver of global
borrowing costs, hovered just above 3%, compared to 2.51% at the
start of the month.
JACKSON HOLE
Investors have pared back expectations that the Fed could
tilt to a slower pace of rate hikes as U.S. inflation remains at
8.5% on an annual basis, well above the Fed's 2% target. But
Chair Jerome Powell's speech due on Friday will be scrutinized
for any indication that an economic slowdown might alter the
Fed’s strategy.
Investors now expect the Fed Funds rate to peak at 3.80% in
March 2023, up from 3.62% a fortnight ago, said Tapas
Strickland, NAB's economics director.
"Market moves at least are consistent with the hawkish
pushback seen by Fed officials over recent weeks," he added.
Interest rate futures imply a 60% chance of a 75 basis point
Fed hike in September, up from 50% earlier this week.
Still, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan edged up 0.7%, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with modest gains.
Australian shares climbed 0.7%, while Japan's Nikkei
stock index was up by 0.72%.
China's CSI300 rose 0.8% while Hong Kong's Hang
Seng Index surged 3.6% in a shortened trading session due
to a typhoon.
"Equities markets at the moment see bad news about the
economy as being essentially good news because to them it means
that the Fed might not tighten as much as thought," said Rob
Subbaraman, Nomura's head of global macro research.
"But equities markets could have to reassess that after
Jackson Hole."
In the currency markets, the dollar was down almost 0.5%
including 0.4% against the euro and 0.5% against the
yen to 136.62 .
Commodity bulls saw Brent crude climb back up to
$101.83 per barrel and Europe's benchmark gas price jumped to
another record high of 313.50 euros per megawatt hour.
. They are now up 640% over the last year.
Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said the worry was that
the energy situation in Europe keeps getting worse.
"That’s adding to fears that “peak inflation” might not
actually have arrived yet for some countries," he said.
"Policymakers are about to face some unenviable choices as they
grapple with the worst stagflation we’ve seen in decades."
(Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong)