Stocks, euro slip as ECB set to join rate hike club

* Europe gets signal of first ECB rate rise in a decade
* Yen stuck at 20-year low against dollar
* China shares stumble on Shanghai's new COVID-19 curbs
NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. and European shares slid
and euro zone borrowing costs hit an eight-year high on Thursday
after the European Central Bank signaled it will hike interest
rates next month for the first time since 2011, a move some said
was too slow.
While the ECB decision was widely expected, the possibility
of a larger hike from September weighed on sentiment at a time
when the euro zone economy is grappling with slowing growth and
soaring inflation.
Markets have focused for months on how fast central banks
move to curb inflation, with investors expecting the Federal
Reserve to hike rates by 50 basis points next week, especially
if U.S. CPI data on Friday confirms an elevated reading.
But central bank rate hikes also spell potential trouble and
have put investors in a bind, as they could spark slowdowns. The
ECB said inflation will remain "undesirably elevated."
Bill Papadakis, a macro strategist at Lombard Odier, said
markets see the ECB's policy rate peaking above 2% and lead to
slower economic growth.
"We think this would make monetary policy restrictive, and
doubt that the euro region's economy could sustain such tight
conditions, given its present challenges," Papadakis said.
The ECB's steps to tackle inflation were perceived as dovish
after a bigger-than-expected rate hike earlier this week by the
Reserve Bank of Australia and signs the Fed will sharply raise
rates, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions.
"The ECB struck a somewhat less hawkish tone and as a
result, we've seen the euro zigzag," Manimbo said. "The fact
that the ECB is sticking to a gradual rate hike path has been
underwhelming for euro bulls."
The euro fell 0.57% to $1.0653 against the dollar, as
the dollar index rose 0.4%. But bond yields across
southern Europe rose sharply after the ECB flagged a string of
rate hikes would ensue.
With euro zone inflation at a record-high 8.1%, the ECB had
already flagged a series of moves, including ending its
long-running asset buying program at the end of June.
The ECB spelled out plans to raise rates a quarter point
next month and probably half a point again in September, which
would be the first 50-basis-point move in 22 years.
Robert Alster, chief investment officer at Close Brothers
Asset Management, said the ECB was relatively late to the rate
hike "party."
"We do not expect more aggressive tightening whilst the war
in Ukraine continues to weigh on sentiment," he said.
Bond dealers pushed Germany's 10-year government bond yield
- the main proxy for European borrowing rates - to its highest
level in eight years at 1.47%. The bund was last down 0.7 basis
points to 1.428%.
Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose
1.8 basis points to 3.047%.
The ECB also published new forecasts that raised this year's
inflation projections to 6.8% from 5.1% previously, but cut its
growth outlook to 2.8% from 3.7% due to sky-high energy and food
prices.
With questions about how fast the ECB and other central
banks need to move still unanswered, concerns about inflation
and the impact on the economy sapped risk appetite.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.35% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.86%.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
0.4%, the S&P 500 lost 0.50% and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.55%.
European stocks were already on the defensive, led by miners
as China imposed new COVID lockdown measures in
Shanghai, while the financials sector fared marginally
better with banks soon able to charge higher lending rates.
Asian stocks fell overnight. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.5%,
with Australian shares finishing down 1.4% and Seoul's
KOSPI flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng turned around
from small gains to fall 0.7% and Chinese A-shares fell 1%.
The other focus for investors was the declining Japanese
yen, which dropped to a 20-year low against the dollar of 134.56
before paring some losses. It also neared crucial levels
against China's yuan which are highly sensitive for Asia.
A widening policy divergence has weighed on the yen, with
the Bank of Japan remaining one of the few global central banks
not signaling higher rates at present.
Oil prices slid. U.S. crude recently fell 0.33% to
$121.71 per barrel and Brent was at $123.37, down 0.17%
on the day.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash and Marc Jones;
Additional reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by
Jane Merriman and Lisa Shumaker)