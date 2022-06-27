Stocks extend bear market bounce as inflation angst eases

MILAN/TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - World shares extended their
bounce on Monday, building on Friday's strong Wall Street close
as off-peak oil prices helped sentiment improve and temper fears
of prolonged inflation.
Strong morning gains in Europe and a rally across Asian
markets after China further eased COVID-19 restrictions drove
the MSCI's benchmark for global stocks up for a
third straight session, rising 0.5% by 0851 GMT.
Investors hope the oil prices slide from three-month peaks
hit earlier in June could ease price pressures and allow the
U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten policy less aggressively than
initially feared, reducing the risk of an economic recession.
"We think there are more chances of seeing oil prices going
lower simply because of easing demand from the U.S., Europe and
China due to the slowdown in the economy. This in turn should
help reduce expectations on inflation at least for the very end
of this year," said Jérôme Schupp, fund manager at Prime
Partners in Geneva.
"The next Fed meeting in July will be quite important. We
should see the Fed continue to hike rates, probably by 75 basis
points. But more crucial will be the new message from (Fed Chair
Jerome) Powell. Maybe he'll say they're happy with the new level
of rates," added Schupp.
Despite the strong three-day rebound which has helped the
MSCI world benchmark distance further above the November 2020
lows hit earlier this month, the index remains down more than
20% from its record-high close in January, a fall that is
commonly described as a bear market.
Traders said oversold market conditions and month-end
portfolio rebalancing also contributed to the bounce, although
they expected more volatility ahead as the second-quarter
earnings seasons approaches.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
rose 1.6%. Beijing said on Saturday it would allow schools to
resume in-person classes and Shanghai's top party boss declared
victory over COVID-19 after the city reported zero new local
cases for the first time in two months.
The pan-regional STOXX 600 benchmark added more
than 1% as the easing in China restrictions boosted oil stocks
and miners. Meanwhile, U.S. stock index futures extended their
gains with S&P 500 e-minis gaining around 0.6%.
Oil was volatile as the market grappled with concerns over
an economic slowdown versus worries about lost Russian supply
amid sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.
Brent prices rose 0.2% to $113.36 a barrel and U.S.
West Texas Intermediate futures dipped 0.1% at $107.52.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields stood just above 3%
as traders removed bets for hikes next year but still pondered
about aggressive tightening this year. They were up 2 basis
points at 3.16%, off an 11-year high reached earlier this month.
"The market remains focused in the trade-off between the
policy response to high inflation and fears of a hard landing,"
Westpac rates strategist Damien McColough wrote in a note.
"There will be ongoing discussions as to whether long-end
yields have peaked, however we would not yet expect 10-year
yields to fall materially or sustainably below 3%," he added.
The dollar continued to consolidate near the lowest since
the middle of the month against major peers, as traders
reassessed the prospects of aggressive rate hikes.
The dollar index - which measures the currency versus
six rivals - was down 0.2% at 103.82.
Gold rose 0.7% higher to $1,838.8 per ounce,
supported by news of some Western nations planning to officially
ban imports of the metal from Russia for its invasion of
Ukraine.
Bitcoin was flat, trading at $21,170.88 after falling
as low as $17,588.88 earlier this month.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Kevin Buckland and Sam Byford,
editing by Mark Heinrich)