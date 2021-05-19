Stocks extend losses following Fed minutes; yields rise

* U.S. stocks extend losses following Fed minutes
* Cryptocurrencies hit by fresh China measures
* Treasury yields hit session high
NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Stock indexes globally added to
declines in choppy trading on Wednesday following the release of
minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while the
10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to a session high and the U.S.
dollar index gained.
The minutes showed participants agreed the U.S. economy
remained far from the Fed's goals. At the same time, a number of
Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued to show
rapid progress, then it would be appropriate "at some point" for
upcoming meetings to begin discussing tapering of monetary
policy measures.
"Anything short of reinforcing the uber-dovish stance the
Fed has had is, at a time when the market is already getting a
little jittery with regard to inflation, is what's compounding
the sell-off, which could have been catalyzed by next to
anything," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
Equity investors have been worrying that rising inflationary
pressures could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner
than many anticipate.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 377.25 points,
or 1.11%, to 33,683.41, the S&P 500 lost 37.76 points, or
0.91%, to 4,090.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
83.85 points, or 0.63%, to 13,219.78.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.51% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
1.07%.
The dollar index rose 0.457%, with the euro
down 0.4% to $1.2171.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 14/32 in price
to yield 1.6898%, from 1.642% late on Tuesday.
Earlier, cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves by
China.
Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level since January
following China's decision to ban financial and payment
institutions from providing digital currency
services.
Rival cryptocurrency Ethereum sank 28% to $2,444.
Oil prices dropped. Brent futures were down more
than $2 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
futures were also down more than $2 a barrel.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.92% to $1,881.30 an ounce.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by
Sinead Carew, Herbert Lash and Stephen Culp in New York; Tom
Arnold in London, Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru;
and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; editing by William Maclean and
Jonathan Oatis)