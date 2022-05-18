Stocks extend recovery, S. African rand slips as markets eye data

* S. Africa April CPI steady; retail sales due 1100 GMT
* China stocks fall on concerns government stimulus
inadequate
* Turkish lira down for 10th straight session
* Sri Lanka to be placed into default by rating agencies
May 18 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks firmed for the
fourth straight day on Wednesday even as declines in China
capped gains, while South Africa's rand slipped ahead of key
economic data due later in the day.
The stocks gauge rose 0.5% to its highest level in
nearly two weeks and looked set to recoup last week's losses as
fears around China's COVID-19 lockdowns eased and strong U.S.
retail sales data lifted sentiment.
Concerns around slowing growth and rising inflationary
pressures amid monetary tightening cycles in developed markets
have weighed heavily on assets in the region.
Meanwhile, South Africa's rand trimmed some losses to
slip 0.3% after data showed consumer price inflation in Africa's
most industrialised nation stood at 5.9% year on year in April,
unchanged from March and just within the central bank's 3%-6%
target range.
March retail sales numbers are expected at 1100 GMT, while a
monetary policy decision by the central bank is due Thursday,
where analysts expect the first 50 basis-point repo rate hike in
more than six years.
Elsewhere, Turkey's lira fell for the 10th straight
session, trading at 15.9 to the dollar and bringing its losses
on the year to 17% as it heads for December lows. The lira was
the worst performing currency last year with a 44% drop.
"The Turkish lira has gone through boom and bust cycles for
so long ... my forecast of the lira for this quarter is 19 (to
the dollar)," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets
strategy at TD Securities.
Among traditional high yielders in EMEA that investors
consider as fungible currencies in an FX portfolio, namely the
rand, the lira and the Russian rouble, only the rand is
currently stable and tradeable for foreign investors, Maggio
added.
EM currencies edged 0.1% higher against an
easing dollar.
"Three concerns are driving emerging markets: The magnitude
of U.S. rate hikes, the Chinese slowdown, and concerns around
war, inflation and commodity prices ... It's a temporary rebound
until the next fall," Maggio added.
China stocks ended up to 0.4% lower as
investors worried that government policies are inadequate to
reinvigorate the economy.
Elsewhere, Sri Lanka is expected to be placed into default
by rating agencies after the non-payment of coupons on two
sovereign bonds amid an economic crisis unprecedented in the
country's history.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by David
Evans)