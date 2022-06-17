Stocks eye steepest slide since 2020 as central bankers roil markets

* BOJ an outlier as leading central banks raise rates
* Investors' recession fears grow
* U.S. stocks set to bounce; S&P 500 seen up 0.9%
LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks headed for their
worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020 as
leading central banks doubled down on tighter policy in an
effort to tame inflation, setting investors on edge about future
economic growth.
The biggest U.S. rate rise since 1994, the first such Swiss
move in 15 years, a fifth rise in British rates since December
and a move by the European Central Bank to bolster the indebted
south ahead of future rises all took turns in roiling markets.
The Bank of Japan was the only outlier in a week where money
prices rose around the world, sticking with its strategy of
pinning 10-year yields near zero on Friday.
After a week of punchy moves across asset classes, world
stocks were flat on Friday to take weekly losses
to 5.5% and leave the index on course for the steepest weekly
percentage drop in more than two years.
Overnight in Asia, the dollar climbed 1.9% against
the yen to 134.70 in volatile trade, while MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to a
five-week low, dragged by selling in Australia. Japan's Nikkei
fell 1.8% and headed for a weekly drop of almost 7%.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.8% and Nasdaq 100 futures
up 1.2%, although both remain well underwater on the
week.
“The more aggressive line by central banks adds to headwinds
for both economic growth and equities," Mark Haefele, Chief
Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said. "The
risks of a recession are rising, while achieving a soft landing
for the US economy appears increasingly challenging.”
Data from analysts at Bank of America showed more than 88%
of the stock indexes it tracks are trading below their 50-day
and 200-day moving average, leading markets "painfully
oversold".
ONE WAY
Bonds and currencies were jittery after a rollercoaster
week.
U.S. labour and housing data came in soft on Thursday, on
the heels of disappointing retail sales figures, with the
worries knocking the dollar and helping Treasuries.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell
nearly 10 basis points overnight but were last at 3.2200%.
Yields rise when prices fall.
Southern European bond yields dropped sharply on Friday,
though, after reports of more detail from ECB President
Christine Lagarde over its plans to develop a tool to support
yields.
Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area,
was last at 1.66%.
In recent sessions, the dollar pulled back from a 20-year
high, but it has not fallen far and was last up 0.5%, on course
to end the week steady against a basket of currencies.
Sterling rose 1.4% on Thursday after a
25-basis-point rate rise and was last down 0.5% as it heads for
a steady week. Two-year gilts were last at 2.091%.
"Despite today's apparent semblance of calm in the markets,
investors will need to transition from a soft to a hard landing
strategy meaning they will either have to turn to defensive or
de-risk completely," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI
Asset Management, said.
Growth fears took oil on a brief trip lower before prices
steadied. Brent crude futures were last at $120.40 a
barrel. Gold extended intraday losses to trade down 0.6%
at $1,848 an ounce while bitcoin climbed 2.8% to
$20,943.
