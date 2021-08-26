Stocks fall, U.S. yields flat after Fed officials focus on taper timeline

* Shares slip from record highs
* U.S. yields flat after reaching 2-week high
* Dollar rises off one-week lows ahead of Jackson Hole
summit
* Safe-haven gold makes gains
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Global equity markets slipped
on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury yields dipped after reaching
two-week highs after two hawkish Federal Reserve officials
called for the U.S. central bank to start ending its bond-buying
program
Ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Dallas Fed
President Robert Kaplan said he still believes the Fed in
September would announce a plan for tapering to start in October
or shortly thereafter. Earlier, St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard said the Fed is "coalescing" around a
plan to begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond
purchases.
Powell is due to speak on Friday at the Federal Reserve's
annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, policy symposium, held virtually
due to the regional spread of the pandemic.
Minutes from the Fed's July meeting released last week
showed most policy makers expect the Fed to start tapering bond
purchases this year, though consumer sentiment and economic data
have weakened since that meeting.
Following Kaplan and Bullard's comments, benchmark 10-year
Treasury note yields reached their highest level
since Aug. 12 before retreating to 1.3491%% after U.S. markets
closed.
"You're going to see continued commentary around deciding
when to start tapering. I think they want to have that digested
by the market so it's not a surprise when it begins later this
year," said Ryan Jacob, chief investment officer at Jacob Asset
Management.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 50 countries, was down 0.52%, while the pan-European
STOXX 600 index fell 0.32%.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan fell 0.65%.
On Wall Street, all three major indexes closed lower, with
stocks in consumer discretionary, technology, financials and
consumer staples among the biggest losers.
"The market has been up five days in a row and so some of it
is just people taking some chips of the table in the event
there's any surprises out of Jackson Hole," said Jordan Kahn,
chief investment officer of ACM Funds in Los Angeles.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.54% to
35,213.12, the S&P 500 lost 0.58% to 4,469.92 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.64% to 14,945.81.
The U.S. dollar jumped from one-week lows after Kaplan and
Bullard's comments on bond tapering, pushing the greenback
toward a key resistance level.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major trading currencies, was up 0.259%.
Gold prices stabilized after a sharp retreat on Thursday,
taking a firmer dollar in stride as investors looked forward to
Powell's speech.
Spot gold rose 0.03% to $1,791.1547 per ounce. U.S.
gold futures gained 0.15% to $1,792.20.
Oil settled lower, snapping a three-day rally on renewed
concerns over demand due to rising COVID-19 infections and as
Mexico restored some output after an oil rig fire.
Brent crude settled down 1.6% at $71.07 a barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate oil settled down 1.4% at
67.42 a barrel.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)