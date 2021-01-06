Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks fall as investors brace for possible 'blue sweep' in Georgia

01/06/2021 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man wearing a mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai

TOKYO (Reuters) -Global stock prices slipped and bond yields rose on Wednesday as investors braced for the prospect that Democrats could win both races in a U.S. Senate run-off election in Georgia, handing them control of the chamber.

Along with their narrow majority in the House of Representatives, a "blue sweep" of Congress could usher in larger fiscal stimulus and pave the way for President-elect Joe Biden to push through greater corporate regulation and higher taxes.

While the races were too close to call, with 98% of votes tallied, Democrat Raphael Warnock held a slight lead over incumbent Kelly Loeffler while Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff trailed Republican David Perdue by just 3,600 votes.

"With Biden proposing to reverse President Donald Trump's tax cut, increase the minimum wage, and strengthen oversight on various industries, some might argue that his agenda is not particularly market-friendly," said Vasu Menon, investment strategy executive director at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.8%, while Nasdaq futures shed 1.6% on fears Democrats could pursue tighter regulations on big tech firms.

Other industries, such as banks, oil and gas and healthcare, could come under heavier scrutiny, while infrastructure and alternative energy sectors could benefit.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% while MSCI's index of Asian-Pacific excluding Japan erased earlier gains to trade 0.2% lower.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose above 1% for the first time since March, on expectations of larger government borrowing under a Senate where Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would become a tie-breaker.

"U.S. bonds' reaction reflects growing wariness about Democrats' victory in the runoffs," said Shogo Maekawa, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"It is also natural for stocks to fall near-term as there could be tax hikes and tighter regulations on big techs and so on. But on the other hand, there should be positive factors as well, such as more stimulus and further infrastructure spending."

Vishnu Varathan, economist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore, expects the falls in shares to be short-lived.

"My suspicion is that the immediate knee-jerk reaction would be a slightly stronger dollar and a slight setback in equities, because people are still sizing things up," he said. "I don't think this is a trade that markets will continue to chase and extend."

Shanghai stocks extended gains on Wednesday, with the CSI300 index rising 0.5% and reaching its best levels since 2008, shrugging off New York Stock Exchange's chaotic handling of how it will treat Chinese companies to comply with sanctions set by the Trump administration.

The exchange made a second sudden U-turn as it says it is reconsidering its plan to allow three Chinese telecom giants to remain listed.

Oil prices held firm, maintaining their gains of nearly 5% made on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia offered to make voluntary cuts to its oil output.

Tensions following OPEC member Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel also frayed nerves, adding further support to the market.

Tehran denied on Tuesday it was using the ship and its crew as hostages, a day after it seized the tanker in the Gulf while pressing a demand for Seoul to release $7 billion in funds frozen under U.S. sanctions.

U.S. crude futures added 0.2% to $50.05 a barrel having climbed 4.9% on Tuesday.

International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.6% to $53.91.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar hit a new low before bouncing back on the prospects of the "blue sweep" in Georgia.

The euro rose to as high as $1.2328, a high last seen in April 2018, while the yen hit a 10-month high of 102.595 to the dollar.

Spot gold held firm at $1,948.20 an ounce, having touched a two-month high earlier in the day.

Bitcoin rose more than 5% to hit a record high of $35,879.

(Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong, Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Hideyuki Sano


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.25% 79.89 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
BITCOIN - EURO 3.70% 28552.52 Real-time Quote.10.37%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.01% 139.94 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.18% 81.14 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 30391.6 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.11% 126.424 Delayed Quote.0.31%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.13% 0.8541 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.54% 125.65 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.64% 53.86 Delayed Quote.0.02%
NASDAQ 100 0.85% 12802.375783 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 12818.960246 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.30% 74.705 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
NIKKEI 225 -0.37% 27158.63 Real-time Quote.-0.68%
S&P 500 0.71% 3726.86 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.09% 102.77 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
WTI 0.51% 50 Delayed Quote.0.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aTrump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge
RE
01:11aOil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut
RE
01:04aOil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut
RE
01:02aONFIDO : and FundOf to Empower Content Creators to Monetize Their Work Through Trusted Transactions on Any Platform
BU
01:00aDON'T HOLD YOUR BREATH FOR RAGING GLOBAL INFLATION : Mike Dolan
RE
12:58aTokyo daily coronavirus cases exceed 1,500, renewing record - media
RE
12:55aThomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment survey ceases publication
RE
12:54aKAZTRANSGAS JSC : The associated gas of Kashagan will be processed
PU
12:49aStocks fall as investors brace for possible 'blue sweep' in Georgia
RE
12:49aMarkets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy
2NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : to post 2020 operating profit after strong second-half rebound in sales
5ILLUMINA, INC. : ILLUMINA : and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ