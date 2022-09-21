Stocks fall, bonds and gold gain as Russia threats add to Fed jitters

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Stocks fell, while safe havens
such as government bonds and the dollar rose, as anxious
investors fled risk assets after Russian President Vladimir
Putin on Wednesday ordered a mobilisation over Ukraine and
accused the West of "nuclear blackmail".
European currencies came under fire, with the euro
dropping 0.4% to $0.9932 and sterling last down 0.3% at
$1.1346, after having touched a new 37-year low at $1.1304.
After an initial lurch lower following Putin's comments,
European equity markets pared losses, leaving the STOXX index
with a gain of 0.4% on the day, propped up by a rally
in oil and gas stocks, which responded to a jump in energy
prices.
U.S. stock index futures edged higher, suggesting a modestly
stronger start to the day on Wall Street later.
The dollar index, which measures the performance of
the U.S. currency against six major peers, rose 0.32% to 110.52,
having touched a fresh two-decade high of 110.87.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve due to deliver another
aggressive rate hike later in the day, in a week packed with
major central bank decisions, key market measures of volatility
neared multi-week highs.
"There will be more of a flight to safety. We're likely to
see the dollar gain strength again. And I think there will be a
rally to funds which perhaps offer security," Susannah Streeter,
senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown,
said.
Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation
beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian
territories and that the West wanted to destroy the
country.
"If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened,
we will use all available means to protect our people - this is
not a bluff," Putin said in a televised address to the nation,
adding Russia had "lots of weapons to reply".
"It’s the fact that he’s decided to dust off the nuclear
card that obviously hasn’t gone down well, and the euro has
really been feeling the effects of that as well," Michael
Hewson, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets in London, said.
Equities were already under pressure given the jitters
around the Fed's upcoming policy decision at which it is widely
expected to lift rates by three quarters of a point.
The MSCI All-World index of global shares
dropped 0.3% to skim two-month lows, while gold, another
traditional safe-haven, gained 0.5% to trade around $1,667.40 an
ounce, set for its largest one-day rally in over a week.
Crude oil jumped by 2.4% to $92.75 a barrel, while natural
gas prices shot higher, as traders braced for another blow to
global energy supply.
In Asia overnight, Japan's Nikkei fell 1.36% and
touched a two-week low, while Chinese blue chips
declined 0.71%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.48%.
The Fed headlines a week in which more than a dozen central
banks announce policy decisions, including the Bank of Japan and
Bank of England on Thursday.
As traders and investors have ratcheted up their
expectations for central banks to raise interest rates to quell
persistent inflation, global bond yields have soared in recent
months.
But with nerves over Russia running high, so did demand for
the comparative safety of government debt.
German 10-year Bund yields dropped 7 basis points to around
1.873%, on course for their largest one-day drop in a month,
having hit their highest since early 2014 the day before.
The 10-year Treasury yield touched 3.604% on
Tuesday for the first time since April 2011 before retreating to
3.535% after Putin's comments.
