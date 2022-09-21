Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks fall, bonds and gold gain as Russia threats add to Fed jitters

09/21/2022 | 06:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Stocks fell, while safe havens such as government bonds and the dollar rose, as anxious investors fled risk assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a mobilisation over Ukraine and accused the West of "nuclear blackmail".

European currencies came under fire, with the euro dropping 0.4% to $0.9932 and sterling last down 0.3% at $1.1346, after having touched a new 37-year low at $1.1304.

After an initial lurch lower following Putin's comments, European equity markets pared losses, leaving the STOXX index with a gain of 0.4% on the day, propped up by a rally in oil and gas stocks, which responded to a jump in energy prices.

U.S. stock index futures edged higher, suggesting a modestly stronger start to the day on Wall Street later.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against six major peers, rose 0.32% to 110.52, having touched a fresh two-decade high of 110.87.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve due to deliver another aggressive rate hike later in the day, in a week packed with major central bank decisions, key market measures of volatility neared multi-week highs.

"There will be more of a flight to safety. We're likely to see the dollar gain strength again. And I think there will be a rally to funds which perhaps offer security," Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

"If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect our people - this is not a bluff," Putin said in a televised address to the nation, adding Russia had "lots of weapons to reply".

"It’s the fact that he’s decided to dust off the nuclear card that obviously hasn’t gone down well, and the euro has really been feeling the effects of that as well," Michael Hewson, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets in London, said.

Equities were already under pressure given the jitters around the Fed's upcoming policy decision at which it is widely expected to lift rates by three quarters of a point.

The MSCI All-World index of global shares dropped 0.3% to skim two-month lows, while gold, another traditional safe-haven, gained 0.5% to trade around $1,667.40 an ounce, set for its largest one-day rally in over a week.

Crude oil jumped by 2.4% to $92.75 a barrel, while natural gas prices shot higher, as traders braced for another blow to global energy supply.

In Asia overnight, Japan's Nikkei fell 1.36% and touched a two-week low, while Chinese blue chips declined 0.71%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.48%.

The Fed headlines a week in which more than a dozen central banks announce policy decisions, including the Bank of Japan and Bank of England on Thursday.

As traders and investors have ratcheted up their expectations for central banks to raise interest rates to quell persistent inflation, global bond yields have soared in recent months.

But with nerves over Russia running high, so did demand for the comparative safety of government debt.

German 10-year Bund yields dropped 7 basis points to around 1.873%, on course for their largest one-day drop in a month, having hit their highest since early 2014 the day before.

The 10-year Treasury yield touched 3.604% on Tuesday for the first time since April 2011 before retreating to 3.535% after Putin's comments.

(Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill, Mark Potter, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.15% 0.67222 Delayed Quote.5.09%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.31% 0.66742 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.12% 1.14275 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.33% 1.1342 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.45% 0.753767 Delayed Quote.8.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.74811 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.16% 13282.28 Real-time Quote.8.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.46% 0.99245 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 3.32% 871.6 Delayed Quote.-37.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.13% 0.012591 Delayed Quote.6.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.31% 0.012503 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.16% 92.7 Delayed Quote.17.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.19% 0.5891 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
NIKKEI 225 -1.36% 27313.13 Real-time Quote.-4.25%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.33% 470.8976 Real-time Quote.13.47%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.45% 1.007597 Delayed Quote.13.35%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.51% 60.5 Delayed Quote.-19.84%
WTI 2.15% 85.944 Delayed Quote.13.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aSri Lanka inflation rate surges to 70.2% in August
RE
06:27aDisdain and defiance among Kyiv residents after Putin order
RE
06:26aIn divisive election, Brazil's trans candidates face threats, intimidation
RE
06:25aQueen of Denmark diagnosed with coronavirus
RE
06:24aEU executive says Putin "in desperation", escalates tensions over Ukraine
RE
06:23aSATS in talks to buy Worldwide Flight Services in reported $3 billion deal
RE
06:23aFutures flat as investors gird for another big rate hike
RE
06:23aUK Tax Cuts, Including Stamp Duty, Could be Unveiled on Friday
DJ
06:22aFactbox-Five states have abortion initiatives on their U.S. midterms ballot
RE
06:21aGERMANY : Russian mobilisation is sign of Moscow's lack of success in Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central bank..
2Nestle adapts as hoarding picks up in Asia, North Africa
3Resolute Forest Products : Definitive Proxy Statement
4Drax : World's biggest carbon removals deal announced at New York Clima..
5Euro falls, safe-haven bonds rally on Putin comments

HOT NEWS