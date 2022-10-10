Stocks fall, dollar rises with economic data, rates in focus

*
MSCI global index drops for a fourth day
*
Russian bombings across Ukraine fuel nervousness
*
Markets braced for U.S. data, earnings season
*
Chips push Nasdaq lower on U.S. China restrictions
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The MSCI global
index of stocks lost ground in a volatile
session on Monday while the dollar gained slightly as investors
braced for high inflation data and the start of corporate
earnings season.
Oil futures sold off and Wall Street's stock indexes were
volatile, while U.S. bond markets were closed for a federal
holiday.
Weighing on investors was also a Russian missile attack on
Ukraine that killed civilians and knocked out power and heat in
cites across the country. President Vladimir Putin said he had
ordered "massive" long range strikes after an attack on the
bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the
weekend, and threatened more strikes in future if Ukraine hits
Russian territory.
U.S. investors, anxious about rising interest rates and
signs of economic weakness, were also cautious ahead of
inflation data due out Thursday and the start of the
third-quarter earnings season on Friday.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
told CNBC the United States and the global economy could tip
into a recession by mid-2023.
Then Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter U.S.
monetary policy had begun to be felt in an economy that may be
slowing faster than expected, but that the full interest rate
increases would not be apparent for months.
"There's nothing specific in Brainard's comments that
makes you say the Fed is changing its policy but there's at
least some signs that the Fed is not proceeding blindly on a
rate hiking restrictive path," said Steve Sosnick, chief
strategist at Interactive Brokers in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"Dimon's comments definitely didn't help. A lackluster
downward market didn't need those comments. They've been
balanced out somewhat by Brainard."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 93.91 points,
or 0.32%, to 29,202.88; the S&P 500 lost 27.27 points, or
0.75%, at 3,612.39; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
110.30 points, or 1.04%, to 10,542.10.
Nasdaq led the declines and registered its lowest closing
level since July 2020 as chip stocks sold off sharply on the
Biden administration's sweeping set of export controls published
on Friday, including a measure to cut off China from certain
semiconductors made with U.S. equipment.
Wall Street had already declined on Friday after an upbeat
September jobs report cemented expectations for another large
rate hike.
Four of the biggest U.S. banks are due to report earnings on
Friday, with large lenders expected to post lower profits as the
economy slowed and volatile markets stifled dealmaking.
The MSCI All-World index ended down 1.0% in
its fourth straight day of losses. The pan-European STOXX 600
had closed down 0.4% after skimming one-week lows.
Emerging market stocks lost 1.4%.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also said on Monday that
U.S. Fed officials were closely aligned on the need to raise the
target policy rate to around 4.5% by early next year, unless
data upends current projections.
Minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting will be published
this week and could offer clues on rate-setters' thinking about
future monetary policy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, rose 0.3% while the euro was
down 0.37% at $0.9705.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.25% versus the greenback at
145.70 per dollar, while sterling traded at $1.1057, down
0.24% on the day.
The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this
week's expiry of its program designed to calm turmoil in the
government bond market, announcing new safety-net measures
including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buybacks.
Even though U.S. bond markets were closed on Monday, Matthew
Miskin, co-chief investment strategist of John Hancock
investment management based in Boston, said the UK news was not
helping the U.S. stock market.
"It looks like an ongoing spillover from the bond market
into the equity market continues this week," said Miskin, adding
to expectations for a high inflation reading later this week.
Investors are betting "the Fed's not going to be able to
back down until inflation comes down," he said.
Oil prices sank by nearly 2%, after five straight sessions
of gains, as investors feared economic storm clouds could
foreshadow a global recession and erode fuel demand.
U.S. crude fell $1.51 to $91.13 per barrel while
Brent settled at $96.19, down $1.73.
Gold prices fell as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets
for an aggressive Fed interest rate hike pushed the non-yielding
bullion to its lowest level in a week.
Spot gold dropped 1.5% to $1,669.28 an ounce. U.S.
gold futures fell 1.89% to $1,668.40 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Amanda Cooper in
London
Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney
Editing by Matthew Lewis, Alistair Bell and Richard Chang)