Stocks fall, dollar strengthens after Fed minutes

* Wall Street ends lower
* Oil prices down sharply
* Dollar index hits nearly two-yr peak
NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - Stock indexes fell on
Wednesday and the U.S dollar surged to a nearly two-year peak,
after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its last meeting
that reinforced views the central bank may tighten aggressively
to curb inflation.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose, but was off
its session high after the minutes, while oil prices fell
sharply on the day.
Trading was choppy on Wall Street following the minutes,
with stocks briefly paring losses and then extending them. The
Nasdaq ended down more than 2%, leading declines among the major
indexes.
"There's nothing new here from what I see... But clearly
we've got rate hikes ahead of us, and we have a shrinking
balance sheet ahead of us," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio
strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.
"The Fed is determined to rein in inflation, and we just
hope and pray that there will be a soft landing of the economy
and not a hard landing that sends us into a recession."
According to minutes of the March 15-16 policy meeting, Fed
officials "generally agreed" to cut up to $95 billion a month
from the central bank's asset holdings as another tool in the
fight against surging inflation, even as the war in Ukraine
tempered the first U.S. interest rate increase.
In March, the Fed raised rates for the first time since 2018
and pivoted away from an easy monetary policy during the
coronavirus pandemic.
The United States imposed more sanctions on Russia on
Wednesday, as Russian forces bombarded cities in
Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.67 points,
or 0.42%, to 34,496.51, the S&P 500 lost 43.97 points, or
0.97%, to 4,481.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
315.35 points, or 2.22%, to 13,888.82.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.53% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
1.22%.
In the Treasury market, the yield on the 2-year note, which
moves with rate hike expectations, was little changed on the day
after rising and falling about 8 bps in each direction. The
10-year yield held most of the session's gains, and the 2-10
yield curve steepened.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was last up
5.5 basis points to 2.609% while the 2-year note yield
was unchanged at 2.504%, leaving the 2-10 curve at
10.28 basis points, after starting the week inverted.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against six major currencies, climbed to 99.7780, its
strongest level in nearly two years. It was last up 0.1% at
99.588.
Europe's single currency benefited earlier from strong euro
zone producer prices for February, which surged 31.4%
year-on-year in February.
The euro was last slightly down at $1.0896, after
briefly touching a nearly one-month low of $1.0874.
Oil futures fell sharply as the dollar rose after the Fed
minutes and as the oil market girded for member states of the
International Energy Agency (IEA) to release 120 million barrels
from strategic reserves to quell price gains.
Brent crude futures settled down $5.57, or 5.2%, at
$101.07 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell $5.73, or 5.6%,
to $96.23 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew, Rodrigo Campos and David
Gaffen in New York; Huw Jones in London and Bansari Mayur Kamdar
and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander
Smith, David Holmes, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Gregorio)