Stocks fall, dollar up as data warns of sputtering recovery

* Graphic: 2020 asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Shares fell and the dollar
traded near two-month highs on Wednesday as data reaffirmed
lingering concerns that new restrictions to counter coronavirus
infections will hurt the economic recovery.
The speed of recovery in U.S. business activity slowed down
in September, with gains at factories more than offset by a
retreat at services industries, suggesting a loss of momentum in
the world's largest economy as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
September surveys of private sector activity also painted a
gloomy picture in Europe, with rising COVID-19 infections
leading to a downturn in services industries.
U.S. stocks had opened higher, tracking Europe, but turned
negative after the morning data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 239.51 points,
or 0.88%, to 27,048.67, the S&P 500 lost 38.66 points, or
1.17%, to 3,276.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
190.93 points, or 1.74%, to 10,772.71.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.55% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.72%.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.49%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.02%
lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.06%.
In foreign exchange markets, the standout mover was the
dollar, which touched its highest level since late July against
a basket of six major currencies.
"At present, the market is once again dominated by concerns
about a second wave of infections, above all in Europe, meaning
that the dollar is in demand again," Commerzbank analysts wrote
in a morning note.
The dollar index rose 0.281%, with the euro
down 0.24% to $1.1678.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.44% versus the greenback at
105.37 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2739, up 0.06% on the day.
Oil edged up supported by a report that U.S. fuel
inventories fell, although rising crude supply and concern of
stalling demand capped gains.
"Oil prices are still faring comparatively well today given
all the headwinds they are facing – a firm U.S. dollar, concerns
about demand, rising supply," said Carsten Fritsch of
Commerzbank.
U.S. crude recently rose 0.35% to $39.94 per barrel
and Brent was at $41.84, up 0.29% on the day.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 5/32 in price
to yield 0.679%, from 0.664% late on Tuesday.
Spot gold dropped 2.0% to $1,861.92 an ounce. Silver
fell 6.40% to $22.85.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Julien
Ponthus and Alex Lawler in London and Lucia Mutikani in
Washington;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)