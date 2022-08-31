Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks fall, ending worst August in 7 years

08/31/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A fourth straight day of losses on Wall Street Wednesday... wrapping up the weakest August for stocks in seven years as worries about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve triggering a recession continued to weigh on the minds of investors.

The Dow fell nearly nine tenths of a percent. The S&P 500 lost more than three quarters of a percent, while the Nasdaq ended more than half a percent lower.

Tommy Mancuso is president and co-founder of The BAD Investment Company.

"We've seen a significant struggle here in August. And I think a lot of that's been driven from a lot of the Fed talk, inflation being a little bit more stickier than we originally anticipated. With that said, you know, I don't think we're necessarily going to enter a hard recession. I believe it's probably going to be a pretty minor recession or more of a contraction here when we see a slowdown in business in this rising interest rate environment."

Shares of Seagate fell after the data storage company slashed its first-quarter earnings expectations, citing macroeconomic concerns.

Shares of HP dropped nearly 8% after forecasting downbeat quarterly and full-year profit on slowing PC sales.

But shares of social media companies posted solid gains despite the tech rout after Snap said it will cut 20% of its staff, restructure its advertising sales unit and shut down several projects to focus on improving sales and number of Snapchat users. Shares soared more than eight and a half percent.

Shares of Chewy slid more than 8% after the online pet supplies retailer cut its full-year sales outlook.

And Bed Bath & Beyond plunged more than 21% after saying it would close 150 stores, cut jobs and overhaul its merchandising strategy in an attempt to turn around the struggling retailer.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pCleanup begins after algal bloom kills thousands of fish in California
RE
05:57pBritain, U.S. hold talks on price cap on Russian oil to cut global energy prices
RE
05:54pFood crisis looms in flood-hit Pakistan as prices soar
RE
05:54pRussia's military suffering manpower shortages -U.S. intelligence
RE
05:53pStocks fall, ending worst August in 7 years
RE
05:49pCanada to announce approval of Moderna vaccine for Omicron variant on Thursday -CBC
RE
05:41pOil leaking from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after tanker collision
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.63% This Month to 100.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 1.68% to $1.0055 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 4.59% to $1.1621 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NAGARRO : Buy rating from Jefferies
2Asia continues global stock slump as Fed tightening fears flare
3As natural gas prices jump, shale oil firms get gassy
4Alleima trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences today
5BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS