Stocks fall, ending worst August in 7 years

The Dow fell nearly nine tenths of a percent. The S&P 500 lost more than three quarters of a percent, while the Nasdaq ended more than half a percent lower.

Tommy Mancuso is president and co-founder of The BAD Investment Company.

"We've seen a significant struggle here in August. And I think a lot of that's been driven from a lot of the Fed talk, inflation being a little bit more stickier than we originally anticipated. With that said, you know, I don't think we're necessarily going to enter a hard recession. I believe it's probably going to be a pretty minor recession or more of a contraction here when we see a slowdown in business in this rising interest rate environment."

Shares of Seagate fell after the data storage company slashed its first-quarter earnings expectations, citing macroeconomic concerns.

Shares of HP dropped nearly 8% after forecasting downbeat quarterly and full-year profit on slowing PC sales.

But shares of social media companies posted solid gains despite the tech rout after Snap said it will cut 20% of its staff, restructure its advertising sales unit and shut down several projects to focus on improving sales and number of Snapchat users. Shares soared more than eight and a half percent.

Shares of Chewy slid more than 8% after the online pet supplies retailer cut its full-year sales outlook.

And Bed Bath & Beyond plunged more than 21% after saying it would close 150 stores, cut jobs and overhaul its merchandising strategy in an attempt to turn around the struggling retailer.