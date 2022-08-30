Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks fall for 3rd straight session on rate hike worries

08/30/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight session on Tuesday as a rise in job openings fueled fears the U.S. Federal Reserve has another reason to maintain its aggressive path of interest rate hikes to combat inflation.

The Dow fell about a percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each dropped more than a percent.

David Spika is president and chief investment officer at GuideStone Capital Management.

"Today, it's just a continuation of what started on Friday. Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, where he was very clear that the Fed is going to continue to be very aggressive. The market realized there is no Fed pivot coming and realized that they were ahead of themselves in that regard, and selling started. And selling is going to continue because higher interest rates is not positive for financial assets and it's not positive for economic growth. And it will likely lead to recession."

All of the 11 S&P 500 sectors ended in negative territory, with energy stocks seeing big losses as oil prices settled down more than 5% on concerns that slowing of global economies could sap demand.

Rate-sensitive mega-cap growth and tech stocks, including Apple and Tesla, saw substantial losses, dragging down the S&P 500, which briefly fell below a key technical level that most analysts see as support for the benchmark index.

But Best Buy broke the trend, rising about a percent and two thirds as the biggest gainer on the S&P 500 after it reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales thanks to steep discounts.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pChile lithium producer SQM gets green light on environmental plan
RE
05:47pBiden approval falls, holding near low end of his presidency, Reuters/Ipsos finds
RE
05:38pGorbachev's tragedy - a flawed reformer on an impossible mission
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 100.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.18% to $1.0015 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.44% to $1.1655 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.05% to 138.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pRussia's Putin expresses deepest condolences on death of Gorbachev -Interfax
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 2.62% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 0.70% to $1557.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
2U.S. job openings rise in July; vacancies revised higher
3Ericsson set to fully wrap up Russian operations
4Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla bi..
5U.S. house price inflation to plunge in 2023, fair value still a distan..

HOT NEWS