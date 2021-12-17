Stocks fall on Omicron fears and after central banks' hawkish tilt

* Stocks slide across regions, oil prices dip
* BoJ takes tiny step to less accommodative policy
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday as
investors worried about surging Omicron cases and wrestled with
this week's hawkish turn from major central banks in the fight
against inflation.
European stocks dropped, Asian shares closed near the year's
lows and Wall Street looked set to open weaker after a bruising
previous session that was led by sharp falls in tech stocks.
By 0905 GMT, the pan-European EUROSTOXX was down 0.48%
. Germany's DAX dropped 0.48%, although
Britain's FTSE 100 bucked the trend with a 0.1% rise.
Wall Street futures were in the red.
U.S. stocks have now reversed all of their gains from
Wednesday when markets welcomed the Federal Reserve's commitment
to tackle rising inflation with faster bond tapering and
interest rate rises next year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.7% on Friday, only just above the year
low set last week.
Chinese blue chips lost 1.59% and suffered their
worst week in three months, while an index of Hong Kong-listed
tech firms hit a record low, not helped by news
Washington put investment and export restrictions on dozens of
Chinese companies.
Stocks are going into the year-end period -- when many
traders are reluctant to put on new positions -- near record
highs but with plenty to worry about.
The hawkish tilt from central banks this week including the
Federal Reserve and Bank of England, and less so the European
Central Bank, has some investors confident policymakers can curb
higher inflation. Others are concerned markets pumped up on
cheap money are vulnerable to even the smallest of pullbacks in
stimulus.
Even the Bank of Japan on Friday dialled back some emergency
pandemic-funding on Friday but maintained its ultra-loose policy
and extended financial relief for small firms, cementing
expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks
for the foreseeable future.
Then there are worries that rising Omicron infection rates
mean a rocky few months for the global economy.
"Volatility is rising again, lowering the predictability of
what may happen next. Although this week gave little answer
about whether we will see a Santa rally, we now have a clearer
roadmap about what should happen on the U.S. monetary policy
front," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Analyst at Swissquote.
U.S. YIELDS DROP
In a further sign of the cautious mood, the yield on
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell to as low
as at 1.409%, while the two-year yield was steady at
0.623%, having rolled off its recent highs.
"Ordinarily, in the wake of a more hawkish (Federal Open
Market Committee) outcome, yields would be expected to rise in
anticipation of the Fed tightening cycle," said analysts at
Westpac in a morning note.
"However, there are competing dynamics at present, with
ongoing inflation fears sparking the Fed's tougher rhetoric
being offset by fears that economic growth will be derailed by
Omicron in the near term," they said.
The Fed was not the only central bank to turn hawkish after
the Bank of England on Thursday surprised markets by becoming
the first G7 central bank to raise interest
rates.
Sterling slipped 0.1% but at $1.331 held to most of
Thursday's jump following the BoE hike.
The dollar index was trading at 96, unchanged on the
day and off nearly 1% since Wednesday's high immediately after
the Fed's announcement. Japan's yen was up marginally at 113.65
yen per dollar.
Oil prices fell with Brent crude down 0.68% to
$74.51 a barrel and U.S. crude losing 0.83% to $71.78 a
barrel.
Spot gold rallied, moving past a symbolic $1,800
level to trade 0.6% higher at $1,809 an ounce.
