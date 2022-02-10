Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks fall on fears of aggressive Fed rate hikes

02/10/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wall Street sank on Thursday after U.S. inflation data came in hotter than expected, but stocks turned sharply lower following comments from Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who said the 40-year high in consumer prices made him "dramatically" more hawkish, raising fears the Fed will hike rates more aggressively.

The Dow dropped a percent and a half, while the S&P fell 1.8% and the Nasdaq finished down 2.1%, the seventh time this year the index lost more than 2% in a single session.

Riverfront Investment Group's chief investment strategist Chris Konstantinos said despite Bullard's remarks, he believes the Fed will opt to take things slow.

"I think the Fed would still prefer to move in 25 basis point increments. They sort of have to walk this this tightrope, if you will, between making sure they're not too far behind the curve as it relates to controlling inflation. But on the flip side, they also don't want to appear like they're panicking that they're moving, you know, with a magnitude that's too too high... So the Fed is trying to walk this tightrope. And I suspect in the coming days, we're going to get more back and forth between some of the more hawkish Fed presidents and some of the more dovish."

Megacap growth stocks including Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft gave back some gains made earlier in the week, each losing about 3%.

But U.S. companies continued to report upbeat earnings.

Walt Disney was a bright spot, as shares rose 3.35%, after the company beat revenue and profit expectations on strong Disney+ subscriber growth and higher attendance at U.S. theme parks.

Shares of toy maker Mattel rose 7.65% and cereal maker Kellogg gained 3.11%, after both companies forecast full-year profits above market expectations.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.31% 0.71389 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.35418 Delayed Quote.0.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.78416 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.13961 Delayed Quote.0.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.75% 0.013273 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
MATTEL, INC. 7.65% 24.49 Delayed Quote.5.52%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.84% 302.38 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.10% 14185.641271 Real-time Quote.-7.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.66525 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -3.30% 258.24 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
S&P 500 -1.81% 4504.08 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
TESLA, INC. -2.95% 904.55 Delayed Quote.-11.81%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 3.35% 152.16 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pStocks fall on fears of aggressive Fed rate hikes
RE
05:39pEli Lilly to supply up to 600,000 doses of COVID-19 drug candidate to U.S. govt
RE
05:35pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Down After Inflation Data -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.40% to 116.01 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Gains 0.18% to $1.3559 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Gains 0.02% to $1.1428 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 89.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pTech Down As Treasury Yields Resume Rally -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 3.82% to $0.153 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. inflation data hits global stocks, lifts benchmark yields
2Hot inflation drives case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
4L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins
5Atos' new boss aims to start with clean slate after $2.7 bln in writedo..

HOT NEWS