Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks fall on rate hike bets, yen drops to 24-year low

09/07/2022 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - European stock markets opened in the red on Wednesday after U.S. economic data prompted traders to ramp up Federal Reserve rate hikes bets, pushing the dollar to a 24-year high against the Japanese yen.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped and the dollar received a boosted by data on Tuesday which showed the U.S. services industry picked up in August, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes. Markets were pricing in a 73% chances of a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's next meeting.

Markets took a further hit in Asian trading from data showing China's export growth slowed in August. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to its lowest since mid-2020.

China's exports and imports lost momentum as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and new COVID curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks for the shaky economy.

“Government bond yields across the board are rising and that's putting pressure on stock markets," said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.

"This also comes at a time when there’s increasing fears of the global economy slowing down and bond traders are predicting more rate hikes."

At 0808 GMT, the MSCI world equity index was down 0.3% on the day, while Europe's STOXX 600 was down 0.4% .

London's FTSE 100 was down 0.7%.

The U.S. dollar index was around 110.24, having hit a 20-year high of 110.69 earlier in the session.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest since mid-June at 3.365%, before easing slightly.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the Fed starts to get a bit concerned about the strength of its domestic currency," said Equiti's David Madden, who said a strong dollar could have a negative impact on U.S. exports.

The Japanese yen was at 144.015 versus the U.S. dollar, having hit its weakest since August 1998 at 144.38 yen per dollar. Japan's government said it wants to act if "rapid, one-sided" moves in the currency market continue.

The Chinese yuan sank to a two-year trough, closing in on the psychologically important 7 per dollar mark despite steps by authorities to stem its decline.

Euro zone government bond yields rose in early trading, ahead of an expected 75 basis-point rate hike from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

The euro was up 0.2% at $0.9925.

The British pound was a touch lower at $1.15045. Liz Truss, who took over as Britain's prime minister on Tuesday, vowed immediate action to help the economy, which faces double-digit inflation and an expected lengthy recession.

Showing correlation with mainstream financial markets, cryptocurrency bitcoin touched its lowest since mid-June and the market cap of all cryptocurrencies fell below $1 trillion, according to data provider CoinGecko.

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce a large rate hike later on Wednesday as it battles to curb inflation at its highest in nearly four decades.

As Europe grapples with surging energy prices, market-watchers are waiting for a meeting of European Union energy ministers on Friday.

Gas prices jumped on Monday after Russia said its Nord Stream 1 pipeline would stay shut.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.07% 0.58471 Delayed Quote.9.82%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.21% 0.67826 Delayed Quote.7.18%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.05% 0.6725 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -4.42% 19014.9 End-of-day quote.-54.76%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -4.95% 18812.6 End-of-day quote.-60.59%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.27% 1.15986 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.11% 1.14991 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.02% 0.660301 Delayed Quote.12.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.28% 0.765884 Delayed Quote.9.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.75908 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.16% 13253.07 Real-time Quote.8.45%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.27% 0.86202 Delayed Quote.2.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 0.99129 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
FTSE 100 -0.79% 7242.54 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.07% 0.010877 Delayed Quote.9.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.11% 0.01262 Delayed Quote.7.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.012523 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
MSCI WORLD -0.45% 2584.97 Real-time Quote.-19.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.60336 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.44% 950.18 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 6.97843 Delayed Quote.9.67%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.11% 0.869701 Delayed Quote.16.98%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.16% 1.008787 Delayed Quote.14.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.28% 61.035 Delayed Quote.-18.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aVietnam PM says respects Russia relations, hopes to boost cooperation
RE
05:07aBarack and Michelle Obama return to the White House for portrait unveilings
RE
05:06aWheat jumps 3.6% on Ukrainian export concerns, soybeans rebound
RE
05:05aEuro zone Q2 growth revised up, supported by household spending
RE
05:03aTaiwan exports up in Aug; war in Ukraine, inflation cloud outlook
RE
05:02aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : We will not stick to oil and gas contracts if pr…
RE
04:56aDutch hit 80% EU target on gas storage, plan additional buffer
RE
04:55aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : Economy to decline by 2-2.5%…
RE
04:55aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : Russian budget will be in surplus this year…
RE
04:54aIndia keen to bolster energy, other ties with Russia, says Modi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia extends MX Industrial Edge capabilities and partner ecosystem to ..
2Asian stocks, currencies fall as strong data fans hawkish Fed bets
3Euro zone bond yields rise as markets add back to 75 bps ECB hike bets
4UniCredit CEO sees "shallow" recession ahead
5Analysis-Europe's banks dim lights as they brace for winter blackout

HOT NEWS