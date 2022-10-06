Stocks fall, yields jump as Fed holds firm on hikes

(Adds U.S. market close)
Stocks end lower after volatile day
Dollar, Treasury yields higher ahead of jobs report
Oil scores fourth day of gains
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell while the
dollar and Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve
officials showed little sign of backing away from interest rate
hikes ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.
U.S. stocks seesawed during the trading day, but ended lower
after multiple Fed officials continued to emphasize that rates
would continue to go up until inflation was under control.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.15%,
the S&P 500 lost 1.02% and the Nasdaq Composite
slipped 0.68%.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was down 0.85%.
Investors will be looking to Friday's Labor Department
report for some clarity as to whether a steady diet of rate
hikes has begun to take a bite out of the economy and high
inflation. Economic data this week has produced conflicting
views, with some signs of softening in labor demand while other
reports indicated hiring was as robust as ever.
For their part, Fed officials' remarks have undercut any
fledgling hope the central bank may be preparing to step away
from ongoing rate hikes.
A trio of officials hit the same tone on Thursday, with Fed
Governor Lisa Cook, Chicago Fed President Charels Evans, and
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari all emphasizing in
remarks that the inflation fight was ongoing and they were not
prepared to change course.
Opposite stocks, the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields both
gained on the day.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, rose 1.103 points or 0.99%, to
112.177. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note grew
6.3 basis points to 3.812%.
"The rise in U.S. yields is weighing on equities and it is
driving up the U.S. dollar too," said David Madden, market
analyst at Equiti Capital. "In recent weeks, the greenback has
been a popular safe haven play and considering the fall in
equities, it is also receiving a lift in that regard."
LABOR LOOSENING?
Markets were also volatile ahead of Friday's jobs report as
investors weighed competing narratives from other data.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported initial
claims for jobless benefits came in at 219,000 for the week
ended Oct. 1, exceeding economist expectations of 203,000.
"The job market is still solid but is softening," said Bill
Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. "As the unemployment
rate ticks higher, wage growth will likely slow, taming some of
the inflationary pressure in the U.S. economy."
Complicating the near-term outlook further is next week's
data on U.S. consumer inflation, which is expected to have
slowed for a third month in September to 8.1%, still its highest
since the mid-1980s.
Plans by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and its partners, including Russia, to steeply cut oil
production continued to drive oil prices higher, where prices
jumped for the fourth straight day.
Brent crude futures settled 1.1% higher at $94.42 a
barrel, and U.S. crude closed up 0.8% at $88.45 a barrel.
