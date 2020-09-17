Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks falter as Fed fails to offer fresh cause for cheer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 02:20am EDT
People wearing protective masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, are reflected on a screen showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Stocks fell and the dollar advanced on Thursday after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for a long time but stopped short of offering further stimulus to shore up a battered U.S. economy.

European stocks are expected to follow suit, with the futures for the bellwether Euro Stoxx 50 index trading 0.96% lower in early trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.01%, running out of steam after five straight days of gains. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.63%.

U.S. S&P 500 futures fell 1.03% in Asia on Thursday following a 0.46% drop in the S&P 500 on Wall Street.

Tech shares fared worse, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 1.25% on Wednesday. Nasdaq futures fell 1.14% in Asia.

"In essence, high-tech shares were overbought and we've seen a correction since early this month," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Nishimura Securities in Kyoto. "I think that is still continuing, with the Fed just being a fresh trigger."

The Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to "moderately exceed" the central bank's 2% inflation target "for some time."

New economic projections released with the policy statement showed most policymakers see interest rates on hold through to at least 2023, with inflation not breaching 2% over that period.

"Of course, sensible people wouldn't really hold anyone to macro forecasts that far out so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it," said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank in Toronto.

"Nevertheless, markets are priced for basically one outcome here and that is little inflation and no hikes for years to come."

(Graphic: Fed "dot plots",

)

Still, with such expectations considered a foregone conclusion by many investors, there was some disappointment in the market.

"By and large the Fed delivered the minimum of what had been expected by markets with a key focus on the implications of a move to 'flexible' inflation targeting," said Stephen Miller, investment strategist at GSFM in Sydney.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yielded 0.677%, a few basis points above its levels before the Fed.

The U.S. dollar gained against most other currencies.

The euro dropped 0.4% to $1.1767 while the Australian dollar lost 0.4% to $0.7278, having erased earlier gains made after stronger-than-expected local jobs data.

The Chinese yuan also dropped about 0.35% to 6.7686 per dollar, stepping back from a 16-month high hit on Wednesday.

The yen was little moved at 104.98 to the dollar having hit a 1-1/2-month high of 104.80 per dollar overnight.

With focus on new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is seen by some as a strong opponent of a higher yen, some traders said the market may be tempted to test his resolve on the currency.

"One interesting speculative trade in the near-term will be to long the yen ahead of the coming long weekend in Japan," said a senior trading manager at a major Japanese bank.

The Bank of Japan maintained its policy as widely expected.

As the dollar gains, oil prices gave up some of their big gains made on Wednesday on a drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, with Hurricane Sally forcing a swath of U.S. offshore production to shut.

Brent crude dropped 0.99% to $41.80 per barrel while U.S. crude fell 1.2% to $39.68 per barrel.

Gold also slipped 0.8% to $1,943.8 per ounce.

By Hideyuki Sano

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.05% 0.96136 Delayed Quote.5.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.60% 76.187 Delayed Quote.0.84%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.13% 1.08677 Delayed Quote.4.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.23% 0.66278 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.47% 0.72584 Delayed Quote.3.96%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.30% 1.78216 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.30% 135.781 Delayed Quote.-5.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.54% 79.245 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 28032.38 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.11% 1.62094 Delayed Quote.1.60%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.42% 123.499 Delayed Quote.2.44%
EURO STOXX 50 0.20% 3338.84 Delayed Quote.-11.02%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.38% 0.8698 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.75% 41.52 Delayed Quote.-39.91%
NASDAQ 100 -1.67% 11247.598572 Delayed Quote.29.14%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.25% 11050.469071 Delayed Quote.24.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.73% 70.089 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
NIKKEI 225 -0.67% 23319.37 Real-time Quote.-0.85%
S&P 500 -0.46% 3385.49 Delayed Quote.5.27%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.38% 6.7708 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.02% 104.944 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
WTI -1.82% 39.425 Delayed Quote.-37.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41aBIDEN WARNS UK ON BREXIT : No trade deal unless you respect Northern Irish peace deal
RE
02:37aBank of England gears up for next stimulus push
RE
02:29aBearish bets return on rupiah as investors wary of central bank law revision - Reuters poll
RE
02:29aOPEC+ panel to meet amid oil price decline
RE
02:29aUK's Cornish Lithium finds high-grade material in government-backed project
RE
02:23aByteDance says proposal on TikTok still needs China, U.S. approvals
RE
02:20aStocks falter as Fed fails to offer fresh cause for cheer
RE
01:56aTrump says to be 'no politics' in Alaska mine project review
RE
01:47aIndian IT firm Happiest Minds more than doubles in market debut
RE
01:42aGM FACES UNEXPECTED BILLS AS INDIA-CHINA TENSIONS DELAY SALE OF INDIA PLANT : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020
3RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : to Propose Cancellation of 2019 Dividend
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : ByteDance's bid to keep most of TikTok faces major hurdles
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group