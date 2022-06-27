Stocks gain as risk sentiment improves, oil steadies

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares rose broadly across Asia
on Monday, building on morning gains and a Friday Wall Street
rebound as sentiment improved and oil prices steadied, tempering
fears of prolonged inflation.
Treasury yields remained subdued and the dollar hovered near
the lowest in more than a week as investors continued to assess
the outlook for U.S. rate hikes, and the potential for a
recession.
Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.51%, while Australia's
benchmark jumped 2.03% and looked set for its best day
in more than six weeks.
Chinese blue chips rose 1.17% and Hong Kong's Hang
Seng advanced 2.39%.
South Korea's KOSPI gained 1.83%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
rose 1.81%.
U.S. stock futures are up slightly by 0.8% after
falling earlier in the day. On Friday, the S&P 500 surged
more than 3%, adding to an almost 1% gain on Thursday.
FTSE futures and EUROSTOXX 50 futures both
rose 0.45% ahead of the start of European market trading.
"I don't think anyone's got any smoking guns for this market
right now," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.
"If you're looking for proper risk-on, all markets moving the
same direction, correlation across asset classes going to 1,
we’re not seeing that today."
"The Aussie's the worst performer, the yen's the best
performer, you're not seeing much love in crypto, there's no
real move in the energy space. It's more of an equities story
today."
Crude oil fell in volatile trading on Monday as the market
grapples with concerns that a global economic slowdown could
depress demand versus worries about lost Russian supply amid
sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.
Both Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
futures were flat on the day after back-and-forth trading
in the morning. Brent is up 0.1% at $113.2 a barrel, while WTI
fell 0.01% to $107.63.
U.S. long-term Treasury yields hovered around
3.16% after bouncing off a two-week low just above 3% at the end
of last week as traders removed bets for hikes next year, but
still pondered if aggressive tightening this year could trigger
a recession.
Yields have dropped from 3.456%, the highest in more than a
decade, reached before the mid-month Fed meeting. Then, the
central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points, the biggest
increase since 1994, and signalled that a similar move is
possible in July.
"The market remains focused in the trade-off between the
policy response to high inflation and fears of a hard landing,"
Westpac rates strategist Damien McColough wrote in a client
note.
"There will be ongoing discussions as to whether long-end
yields have peaked, however we would not yet expect 10-year
yields to fall materially or sustainably below 3%."
The dollar was steady on Monday, continuing to consolidate
near the lowest since the middle of the month against major
peers.
The dollar index - which measures the currency versus
six rivals - was little changed at 103.950, after gradually
gravitating over the past few sessions toward the June 17 low of
103.83.
Gold ticked 0.49% higher to $1,835.16 per ounce.
Bitcoin was flat, trading at $21,170.88 after falling
as low as $17,588.88 earlier this month.
