Stocks gain sharply for day and week, while copper falls further

* S&P 500 has biggest daily pct gain since May 2020
* Copper falls again, oil ends higher
* Treasury yields edge up
NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Stocks on global markets
rallied on Friday and registered strong gains for the week as a
recent slide in commodity prices eased worries about inflation
and the rate hike outlook.
The S&P 500 climbed 3.1% in its biggest daily percentage
gain since May 2020, and the MSCI global index rose 4.8% for the
week, snapping three straight weeks of declines.
U.S. Treasury yields edged up from two-week lows.
Investors have been worried that aggressive interest rate
hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to
combat inflation could cause a recession, which would reduce
demand for commodities and other items.
"The (stock) market came into this week oversold, so it was
time for a bounce," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist
at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"We've seen oil prices come down along with other commodity
prices," she said, adding that the market's move is reflecting
"expectations of at least a marked slowdown if not an
out-and-out recession."
Also, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey's
reading on five-year inflation expectations was positive for
stocks, Krosby said. It eased to 3.1 from the preliminary 3.3%
estimate in mid-June.
The benchmark S&P 500 last week confirmed a bear market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 823.32 points,
or 2.68%, to 31,500.68, the S&P 500 gained 116.01 points,
or 3.06%, to 3,911.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added
375.43 points, or 3.34%, to 11,607.62.
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 6.4%, the Dow added 5.4% and
the Nasdaq gained 7.5%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.62% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
2.63%.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was
0.5% lower at $8,367 a tonne after touching $8,122.50, down 25%
from a peak in March and the lowest level since February 2021.
Other industrial metals also tumbled.
Oil prices were higher Friday on but notched their second
weekly decline.
On the day, Brent crude settled up $3.07, or 2.8%,
at $113.12 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude
settled up $3.35, or 3.2%, at $107.62.
In the Treasury market, yields have dropped from more than
decade highs reached before last week's Fed meeting. The U.S.
central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points at the meeting.
Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the benchmark
rate to rise to about 3.5% by March, down from expectations last
week that it would increase to around 4%.
Benchmark 10-year yields were last at 3.125%. They have
fallen from 3.498% on June 14, the highest since April 2011.
In the foreign exchange market, the U.S. dollar fell and
posted its first weekly decline this month.
In afternoon New York trading, the dollar index,
which measures the U.S. unit against six major currencies, fell
0.2% to 104.013.
The U.S. dollar's slide boosted even commodity-focused
currencies such as the Australian dollar and Norwegian crown.
The Aussie rose 0.8% to US$0.6946.
Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,826.39 an ounce
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York
Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York and Carolyn
Cohn in London
Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)