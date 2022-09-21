Stocks gyrate, dollar gains as Fed keeps hawkish stance

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose, then slumped
while Treasury yields surged and then fell on Wednesday as
markets reacted wildly to a bleak economic picture next year
after the Federal Reserve adhered to a tough stance to fight
inflation by jacking up interest rates.
The three main stock indices jolted up and down, the yield
on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes spiked to
3.6401% and the dollar surged to a fresh two-decade high after
the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points as expected.
The Fed also said in a statement following a two-day meeting
of policymakers that it expects its policy rate to hit 4.4% by
year's end and rise to 4.6% by the end of 2023.
The Fed's aggressive drive to lower inflation to its 2%
target will take years and comes at a cost of slower growth and
higher unemployment, according to projections from policymakers
that cast doubt on market hopes for a "soft landing."
The projections show Americans are in for some pain as the
U.S. central bank works to end inflation and prevent what Fed
Chair Jerome Powell has said would otherwise be even worse
outcomes.
"The Fed reset the expectations in order to eliminate
counterproductive speculation by market participants of a pivot,
for now," said Johan Grahn, head of ETFs at Allianz Investment
Management LLC in Minneapolis.
"It's a logical action by a 'Volcker-courageous' Fed, but
one that they can walk back at a later date if needed," Grahn
said, referring to former Fed chief Paul Volcker, who tamed
double-digit inflation four decades ago by inducing a recession.
Stocks on Wall Street tried to rally several times, without
luck. After 10 years of abnormally low rates, investors have yet
to figure out how to position their portfolios, said Carol
Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO family
office in Minneapolis.
"It takes a while to anchor to the new normal," Schleif
said. "Investors keep wanting to hear something more positive,
and they weren't hearing that positive tilt they wanted."
Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist at F.L.Putnam
Investment Management in Wellesley, Massachusetts, said the
equity market was a little bit too optimistic that the Fed might
soften its language.
After the the past four meetings of the Federal Open Market
Committee, stocks rallied only to fall the following day.
"A lot of times you see (the market) do something on the day
of and then something else the next day. Investors might want to
reserve judgment until tomorrow," Hazen said, when stocks were
trading higher on the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.7%,
the S&P 500 lost 1.71% and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.79%.
After an initial negative reaction, markets mostly shrugged
off Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing the West of
"nuclear blackmail," remarks that sparked a flight to safe-haven
assets like gold and bonds.
The pan-regional STOXX 600 index in Europe closed
up 0.90% after earlier sliding to its lowest level since early
July when Putin announced the military mobilization. MSCI's
gauge of stocks worldwide fell 1.55%.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell 5.7 basis points to 3.516%
after a big spike following the Fed statement. Two-year yields
were last at 4.0506%, after earlier hitting 4.123%,
the highest since October 2007.
The closely watched yield curve between two- and 10-year
notes inverted further to minus 53 basis points,
indicating concerns about a recession in the next year or two.
The dollar index rose 1.026%, with the euro
down 1.27% to $0.9843. The Japanese yen weakened 0.19% versus
the greenback at 143.98 per dollar,
Oil prices fell after the Fed hiked rates to quell inflation
as it may also reduce economic activity.
Brent crude futures settled 79 cents lower at $89.83
a barrel, its lowest close in two weeks, while U.S. West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.00 to $82.94, its lowest
close since Sept. 7.
U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at $1,675.70 an
ounce.
Bitcoin was mostly flat, up 0.04% at $18,886.00.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Caroline
Valetkevitch and Sinéad Carew in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)