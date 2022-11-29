Stocks head to best day in two weeks; currencies gain as dollar falters

*
China, HK stocks up on policy relief
U.S. dollar weakens after overnight gains of 0.5%
South Africa's rand jumps ahead of unemployment data
Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7 bln loan review
EM stocks up 2.2%, FX gains 0.3%
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks on Tuesday
were on track for their best daily performance in nearly two
weeks, with Chinese stocks bouncing after regulators broadened
equity financing channels for developers, easing fears of a debt
crisis in the world's second-biggest economy.
The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks rose
2.2%, snapping its two day losing streak.
China's bluechip index jumped 3.1% as investors
snapped up property and bank shares after a regulatory
commission said it would allow China- and Hong Kong-listed
Chinese developers to sell additional shares, lifting a
six-year-old ban.
Emerging market currencies gained 0.3% as
the U.S. dollar faltered against a basket of currencies
after sharp overnight gains on mounting worries over China's
COVID situation and rare protests over Beijing's lockdown
measures.
"It's a risk on move," said Per Hammarlund, chief EM
strategist at SEB.
"Given that the dollar has been acting as a haven asset
lately, when investors feel more confident that we will see
growth in China and EM currencies the dollar weakens and against
pretty much all other currencies."
South Africa's rand rose 1.2% against a softer
greenback, with focus on domestic unemployment figures due to be
published later in the day.
The Turkish lira was muted against the dollar.
Turkey's foreign trade deficit surged 421.7% year-on-year to
$7.87 billion in October, with imports climbing 31.4%, showed
data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.
Most central and eastern European currencies edged lower in
early trading against the euro, while the Polish zloty
added 0.2%.
The Russian rouble hit its weakest point in nearly three
weeks past 61 against the dollar, as the peak of a favourable
tax payment period passed.
Elsewhere, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have
begun talks online on a ninth review of a $7 billion loan
programme, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, after a media
outlet reported that the lender had asked the country to cut its
expenses.
