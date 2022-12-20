Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Stocks hit 3-week low on surprise BOJ policy tweak, China COVID woes

12/20/2022 | 04:15am EST
*

MSCI's EM stocks index hits lowest since late-Nov

*

BOJ announces change to yield curve policy

*

China reports surge in COVID cases

*

S.African rand extends gains

Dec 20 (Reuters) - A gauge for emerging market stocks fell to its lowest level in three weeks on Tuesday after a surprise shift in the Bank of Japan's monetary policy and a surge in China COVID cases, while South Africa's rand extended gains to a second day.

The BOJ decided to allow the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, wider than the previous 25 basis point band, in a move aimed at easing some of the costs of prolonged monetary stimulus.

It was a move widely seen as a possible end to the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy, rattling global equity markets and sending the yen to a four-month high. The 10-year JGB yield jumped to 0.46% from the previous cap at 0.25%.

The MSCI's index for developing world stocks fell 1.2% by 0853 GMT, and hit its lowest level since late November. This comes just as other major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve last week, backed hawkish views, dousing hopes that monetary policy tightening would end soon.

"The BOJ has very much provided the icing on the cake to these unwanted central bank messages, as we have now seen what was the most dovish central bank in the world also take its first steps down the road of monetary tightening," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital in London.

Also adding to the risk-averse mood was a surge in coronavirus infections in China, with many fearing a new COVID wave that could further constrain corporate supply chains.

Shanghai stocks ended their second straight session with falls of over 1%.

The South African rand edged 0.1% higher against a weaker dollar, after a nearly 2% jump in the previous session when President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.

Russia's rouble slumped to a more than seven-month low against the dollar, extending hefty losses from the previous session on fears over the possible impact of sanctions on oil and gas.

In Turkey, data showed the consumer confidence index fell 1.3% to 75.6 points in December, ending a five-month rising streak from a record low of 63.4 in June. The lira was flat.

Ghana on Monday suspended payments on most of its external debt, effectively defaulting as it country struggles to plug its cavernous balance of payments deficit. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -3.59% 88.499 Delayed Quote.9.26%
BRENT OIL -0.35% 79.7 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -3.30% 160.982 Delayed Quote.6.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.21686 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -3.34% 97.033 Delayed Quote.9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.73359 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.03% 453.01 Real-time Quote.-15.53%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.34% 1951.71 Real-time Quote.-2.01%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -3.29% 140.615 Delayed Quote.10.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.06289 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -3.47% 1.600205 Delayed Quote.6.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012089 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 3.26% 0.6988 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -3.40% 84.147 Delayed Quote.10.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.63609 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.73% 150.01 Real-time Quote.-14.33%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -3.46% 132.288 Delayed Quote.18.69%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.79% 68.5 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.19% 18.6616 Delayed Quote.39.98%
WTI -0.63% 75.373 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
