Stocks hit 3-week low on surprise BOJ policy tweak, China COVID woes

*
MSCI's EM stocks index hits lowest since late-Nov
*
BOJ announces change to yield curve policy
*
China reports surge in COVID cases
*
S.African rand extends gains
Dec 20 (Reuters) - A gauge for emerging market stocks
fell to its lowest level in three weeks on Tuesday after a
surprise shift in the Bank of Japan's monetary policy and a
surge in China COVID cases, while South Africa's rand extended
gains to a second day.
The BOJ decided to allow the 10-year bond yield to move 50
basis points either side of its 0% target, wider than the
previous 25 basis point band, in a move aimed at easing some of
the costs of prolonged monetary stimulus.
It was a move widely seen as a possible end to the central
bank's ultra-loose monetary policy, rattling global equity
markets and sending the yen to a four-month high. The
10-year JGB yield jumped to 0.46% from the
previous cap at 0.25%.
The MSCI's index for developing world stocks fell
1.2% by 0853 GMT, and hit its lowest level since late November.
This comes just as other major central banks, including the U.S.
Federal Reserve last week, backed hawkish views, dousing hopes
that monetary policy tightening would end soon.
"The BOJ has very much provided the icing on the cake to
these unwanted central bank messages, as we have now seen what
was the most dovish central bank in the world also take its
first steps down the road of monetary tightening," said Stuart
Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital in London.
Also adding to the risk-averse mood was a surge in
coronavirus infections in China, with many fearing a new COVID
wave that could further constrain corporate supply chains.
Shanghai stocks ended their second
straight session with falls of over 1%.
The South African rand edged 0.1% higher against a
weaker dollar, after a nearly 2% jump in the previous session
when President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as leader of the
ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.
Russia's rouble slumped to a more than
seven-month low against the dollar, extending hefty losses from
the previous session on fears over the possible impact of
sanctions on oil and gas.
In Turkey, data showed the consumer confidence index fell
1.3% to 75.6 points in December, ending a five-month rising
streak from a record low of 63.4 in June. The lira was
flat.
Ghana on Monday suspended payments on most of its external
debt, effectively defaulting as it country struggles to plug its
cavernous balance of payments deficit.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)