Stocks hit over two-year lows as surging dollar spells trouble

* China trade falters as demand wanes; yuan down
* Poland to hike rates by 25 bps - analysts; zloty +0.3%
* S. Africa net foreign reserves in Aug fall to $53.141 bln
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks sank to more than
two-year lows on Wednesday as a stronger greenback, tightening
monetary conditions and weak trade data from China weighed on
sentiment, while South Africa's rand also dipped following
downbeat data.
The MSCI emerging markets (EM) index lost 0.9% to hit its
lowest since June 2020.
Casting a pall over emerging markets, China's exports and
imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly
missing forecasts as inflation crippled demand and COVID-19
curbs and heatwaves disrupted output.
The yuan slipped for a third straight day, down 0.2%.
Also weighing on the region, the dollar hit a 24-year high
against the yen after U.S. service sector data reinforced views
that the Federal Reserve will continue aggressive tightening.
"It's all about the mighty dollar... The outlook for EMs
remains challenging, and demand is set to weaken in coming
months and quarters as central banks keep raising interest
rates," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at InTouch Capital
Markets.
South Africa's rand fell 0.2%. The country's net
reserves dipped to $53.141 billion in August from $53.737
billion in July, the Reserve Bank said.
The data comes a day after GDP data showed the economy
contracted back to pre-pandemic size in the second quarter,
weakened by floods that disrupted operations and the country's
worst-ever power cut.
In focus was a central bank decision from Poland due later
in the day, where analysts expect an interest rate increase of
25 basis points, as well as a decision by Peru's central bank on
Thursday.
"Raising rates is not necessarily a supportive factor for EM
currencies - it tends to tie in with whether economies are
facing either a major slowdown or a recession... It may not be
sufficient to generate sustained demand or certainty in
currencies," Matys said.
Poland's zloty, Hungary's forint and the
Czech crown inched up between 0.1% and 0.5%.
The forint will get no quick relief but could lead central
Europe's currency gains in the next year if Budapest's battles
with the EU's executive cool, a Reuters poll showed.
Elsewhere, Chile's central bank raised its benchmark
interest rate to 10.75% on Tuesday, from 9.75% previously, and
said the monetary policy rate is "near the maximum level
considered in the central scenario" at its last quarterly
monetary policy report.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)