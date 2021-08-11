Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks hit record highs as Fed tapering concerns ease

08/11/2021 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. sign is seen near the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve will imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases.

The data showed tentative signs inflation had peaked as supply-chain disruptions work their way through the U.S. economy.

"This is a more moderate reading than expected, especially on the core," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Speculation is growing that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will signal timings on tapering stimulus at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26-28.

Stronger-than-expected inflation data may have fueled talk of an imminent slowing of the Fed's bond purchases, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe.

"Instead, we can all breathe a little easier, albeit safe in the knowledge that tapering is still coming and it's likely to be announced next month," he said.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls figures due in September could also influence tapering if they are particularly strong.

The MSCI all-country index, a gauge of stocks across the globe, hit a record high and was last trading up 0.29%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P500 both closed at record highs, with sentiment boosted by U.S. lawmakers approving a trillion-dollar infrastructure package on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.23 points, or 0.62%, to 35,484.9, the S&P 500 gained 11.02 points, or 0.25%, to 4,447.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.95 points, or 0.16%, to 14,765.14.

European shares also hit record highs, clocking their longest winning streak in two months. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% to hit an all-time high for an eighth consecutive session.

Graphic: CPI has jumped in recent months

OIL GAINS, TREASURY YIELDS FALL

Oil gained on Wednesday, changing course after the Biden administration said it would not call on U.S. producers to increase crude output, and that efforts to increase OPEC production were a longer-range plan.

U.S. crude oil futures settled at $69.25 per barrel, up 96 cents or 1.41%. Brent crude futures settled at $71.44 per barrel, up 81 cents or 1.15%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell in choppy trading, following a strong 10-year note auction; 10-year yields fell from four-week peaks earlier in the session.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 4/32 in price to yield 1.3287%, down from 1.342% late on Tuesday.

The dollar index fell 0.198%, with the euro up 0.2% to $1.1742.

Gold prices jumped following the inflation data.

U.S. gold futures settled up 1.2% at $1,753.30.

Spot gold added 1.4% to $1,752.25 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 1.26% to $1,750.50 an ounce.

Asian shares had slipped as fears about further waves of the coronavirus dampened a positive lead from Tuesday's record close on Wall Street.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.3%.

The Delta variant of the new coronavirus is spreading quickly in many Asian countries, raising fears about local restrictions on travel and other activity damaging the economic recovery.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; additional reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir in Washington; editing by Mark Heinrich, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

By Matt Scuffham


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23pSlowing inflation growth lifts Dow, S&P to records
RE
04:23pLordstown to start limited truck production in late September
RE
04:19pStocks hit record highs as Fed tapering concerns ease
RE
04:18pBumble beats quarterly revenue estimates as paying users surge
RE
04:17pEBay misses quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:15pMarqeta quarterly revenue jumps 76%
RE
04:10pU.S. Justice Dept says tweaks to debit-card rule good for competition, consumers
RE
04:07pMcDonald's to require US office workers to get vaccinated; postpones office return
RE
04:03pU.S. lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores
RE
04:00pBiden says he’s not worried about the debt ceiling, republicans will not let the us default
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
2Hackers return $260 mln to cryptocurrency platform after massive theft
3Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
4The Fed’s transitionary Inflation scenario gets a boost
5U.S. consumer price increases slow in July, signs inflation peaked

HOT NEWS