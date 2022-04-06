Stocks hold declines, dollar gains after release of Fed minutes

* Wall Street briefly extends losses after Fed minutes
* Oil prices down sharply
* Dollar index gains
NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - Stock indexes held losses on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its
last meeting, showing details of the central bank's balance
sheet runoff, while the U.S dollar index hit its highest since
late last May.
The U.S. 2-year Treasury yield touched a session low after
the minutes, while the 2-year/10-year yield curve edged up to
its steepest of the session.
Wall Street stocks briefly pared losses, then returned to
where they were before the minutes. The Nasdaq was down more
than 2%, leading declines among the major indexes.
"People are reading it, and realizing it's not really a
change in stance. Yesterday's (news) was much more material to
investors and their psyche than the release of the minutes. I
don't think there's anything material that would garner a change
in sentiment," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz &
Associates in Toledo, Ohio.
On Tuesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she expected a
combination of interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet
run-off to take U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral
position" later this year.
According to minutes of the March 15-16 policy meeting, Fed
officials "generally agreed" last month to trim $60 billion per
month from the U.S. central bank's Treasury holdings and $35
billion from holdings of mortgage-backed securities, with the
amounts phased in over a period of three months "or modestly
longer."
In its March meeting, the U.S. central bank raised rates for
the first time since 2018 and pivoted from an easy monetary
policy during the coronavirus pandemic to a more aggressive
stance on fighting inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.71 points,
or 0.45%, to 34,486.47, the S&P 500 lost 45.82 points, or
1.01%, to 4,479.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
300.87 points, or 2.12%, to 13,903.30.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.53% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
1.31%.
The dollar index rose 0.178%, with the euro
down 0.12% to $1.089.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 18/32 in price
to yield 2.62%, from 2.554% late on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London and Bansari Mayur
Kamdar and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alexander Smith, David Holmes, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David
Gregorio)