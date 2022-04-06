Stocks hold declines, dollar gains after release of Fed minutes

* Wall Street briefly extends losses after Fed minutes

* Oil prices down sharply

* Dollar index gains

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - Stock indexes held losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its last meeting, showing details of the central bank's balance sheet runoff, while the U.S dollar index hit its highest since late last May.

The U.S. 2-year Treasury yield touched a session low after the minutes, while the 2-year/10-year yield curve edged up to its steepest of the session.

Wall Street stocks briefly pared losses, then returned to where they were before the minutes. The Nasdaq was down more than 2%, leading declines among the major indexes.

"People are reading it, and realizing it's not really a change in stance. Yesterday's (news) was much more material to investors and their psyche than the release of the minutes. I don't think there's anything material that would garner a change in sentiment," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates in Toledo, Ohio.

On Tuesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she expected a combination of interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet run-off to take U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year.

According to minutes of the March 15-16 policy meeting, Fed officials "generally agreed" last month to trim $60 billion per month from the U.S. central bank's Treasury holdings and $35 billion from holdings of mortgage-backed securities, with the amounts phased in over a period of three months "or modestly longer."

In its March meeting, the U.S. central bank raised rates for the first time since 2018 and pivoted from an easy monetary policy during the coronavirus pandemic to a more aggressive stance on fighting inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.71 points, or 0.45%, to 34,486.47, the S&P 500 lost 45.82 points, or 1.01%, to 4,479.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 300.87 points, or 2.12%, to 13,903.30.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.53% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.31%.

The dollar index rose 0.178%, with the euro down 0.12% to $1.089.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 18/32 in price to yield 2.62%, from 2.554% late on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London and Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith, David Holmes, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Gregorio)