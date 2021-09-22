Stocks hold gains, dollar strengthens after Fed flags taper soon

* China Evergrande settles interest payments on bond
* MSCI global stock index regains ground for 2nd day
* Wall Street indexes trim earlier gains
* Oil rises, gold slips
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock
markets trimmed gains in choppy trading on Wednesday and the
U.S. dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve cleared the
way for the central bank to reduce its monthly bond purchases
soon.
Asset price moves were volatile following the Fed's latest
policy statement, in which the central bank also signaled
interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.
"It's probably a little bit more hawkish than many would
have anticipated basically acknowledging that should the economy
continue to grow as we have seen it would warrant a tapering to
occur," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA
Research in New York.
Stocks had been stronger earlier in the session, as
investors already were scooping up equities as market jitters
around property developer China Evergrande eased.
Evergrande agreed to settle interest payments on a domestic
bond, while the Chinese central bank injected cash into the
banking system, soothing fears of imminent contagion from the
debt-laden property developer that had pressured equities and
other riskier assets at the start of the week.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.65%, bouncing back for a second day after it logged its
biggest one-day percentage drop in two months on Monday.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
382.01 points, or 1.13%, to 34,301.85, the S&P 500 gained
42.06 points, or 0.97%, to 4,396.25 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 125.46 points, or 0.85%, to 14,871.86.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.99%.
In currency trading, the dollar index rose 0.132%,
with the euro down 0.13% to $1.1708.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in
price to yield 1.3277%, from 1.324% late on Tuesday.
Oil prices climbed after U.S. crude stocks fell to their
lowest levels in three years as refining activity recovered from
recent storms.
U.S. crude rose 2.26% to $72.08 per barrel and Brent
was at $76.05, up 2.27% on the day.
Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,770.30 an ounce.
(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London; additional reporting by
Sinead Carew and Stephen Culp in New York, Tom Westbrook in
Singapore and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Sam
Holmes and Alistair Bell)