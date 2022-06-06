Stocks hold ground, Turkish lira inches towards record lows

* Turkish lira down 20% for the year
* China shares boost EM stocks index
* Polish c.bank to keep up pace of policy tightening
June 6 (Reuters) - A gauge for emerging market stocks
started the week on a firm footing on Monday, lifted by gains in
China shares, while Turkey's lira weakened against the dollar on
worries of galloping inflation.
The lira weakened as far as 16.57 to the
greenback, bringing it close to record lows hit in December,
2021 in a currency crisis triggered by a series of unorthodox
interest rate cuts.
The currency is headed for yearly declines of 20%, after
becoming the worst performing currency of 2021. Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that inflation figures
from the month of May, when annual consumer prices jumped to a
24-year high, showed inflation was now on a downward trend.
Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati was cited by
Milliyet newspaper telling deputies from Erdogan's ruling AK
Party at a weekend meeting that a near-term rate hike or cut was
not being considered.
Other emerging market currencies were seen firming. South
Africa's rand rose 0.6% and the Russian rouble
opened 0.4% firmer against the dollar.
The MSCI's gauge for emerging market stocks rose
0.6%, with stocks in China boosting gains.
Beijing and Shanghai have been returning to normal life
following the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years, while
measures to revive economic growth have also helped to lift risk
sentiment.
Investors prepared for a busy week, packed with central bank
policy meetings as inflation takes centre stage amid a major
European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data.
Strategists at ING say a rate hike from the ECB is highly
unlikely, but "the question of why the ECB is willing to wait
another month despite rapidly rising inflation will likely be
raised".
A Reuters poll showed Poland's central bank is expected to
raise its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 6.00% on
Wednesday, against the backdrop of surging inflation and risks
of slowing growth due to the Ukraine war. The zloty
dipped against the euro on Monday.
The Czech National Bank looks likely to raise interest rates
again at its June 22 meeting as developments in the economy are
still inflationary, Governor Jiri Rusnok said. The koruna
fell against the euro.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
For TOP NEWS across emerging markets
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed
Osmond)